Health & WellnessLifestyles

COVID-19 heightens care challenges for the HIV-positive

Photo of The Nassau Guardian The Nassau Guardian Send an email 11 hours ago
109 1 minute read
CIBC FirstCaribbean observed World AIDS Day (December 1) with a donation to the Bahamas AIDS Foundation. Pictured from left is Nikia Christie, marketing manager, CIBC FirstCaribbean; Camille Lady Barnett, president, Bahamas AIDS Foundation; and Kizzanae Arthur, customer experience officer, managing director’s office, CIBC FirstCaribbean. SERENA WILLIAMS PR

Appropriate access to The Bahamas AIDS Foundation’s “safe space”, medication monitoring, computers for virtual learning and in-person counseling sessions are a few of many important help and support factors now compromised by COVID-19 protocols.

The coronavirus pandemic has not only taken a toll on the monetary support received by The Bahamas AIDS Foundation, but also on the day-to-day operations and the services it usually provides.

Sensitive to the difficulties this puts on an already challenging circumstance, CIBC FirstCaribbean observed World AIDS Day (December 1) with a donation to The Bahamas AIDS Foundation.

Camille Lady Barnett, the foundation’s president, said the coronavirus pandemic has caused a significant decline in donations.

“While meals are still distributed and counseling sessions are managed virtually, our schooling program for HIV-positive youth, outreach program for adolescents, have been disrupted,” said Barnett.

Dr. Jacqui Bend, CIBC FirstCaribbean’s managing director, said that over the past several years, the financial institution has seen firsthand the positive impact The Bahamas AIDS Foundation has on communities and on young people.

“We understand the importance of the holistic support the foundation provides year-round. Last year, alone, the outreach program for adolescents allowed nearly 100 young persons to receive in-person counseling, job and life skills training to effectively prepare them for adulthood, and monitoring to ensure proper adherence to treatment,” said Bend.

Nikia Christie, CIBC FirstCaribbean’s marketing manager said under the 2021 World AIDS Day theme, “End Inequalities. End AIDS. End Pandemics”, people globally are reminded of the urgent need to end societal inequalities that boost AIDS and other pandemics worldwide.

“CIBC FirstCaribbean recognizes the substantial decrease in recorded infections in The Bahamas over the last decade. The bank celebrates with The Bahamas AIDS Foundation and the essential role they play in this achievement, but we know there is much more they wish to accomplish.

“As COVID-19 magnifies inequalities and makes life for HIV-positive persons more challenging, CIBC FirstCaribbean will continue to support organizations like The Bahamas AIDS Foundation.”

CIBC FirstCaribbean’s donation will directly support The Bahamas AIDS Foundation’s ability to continue to help vulnerable Bahamian communities affected by HIV/AIDS.

Photo of The Nassau Guardian The Nassau Guardian Send an email 11 hours ago
109 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of The Nassau Guardian

The Nassau Guardian

Related Articles

Photo of The headache that turned out to be a brain bleed

The headache that turned out to be a brain bleed

10 hours ago
Photo of 50 years of St Andrew’s International School at Yamacraw campus  

50 years of St Andrew’s International School at Yamacraw campus  

2 days ago
Photo of Inspired Education Group expands into The Bahamas

Inspired Education Group expands into The Bahamas

2 days ago
Photo of Bahamian among 100 worldwide to receive Duke of Edinburgh’s special coin

Bahamian among 100 worldwide to receive Duke of Edinburgh’s special coin

2 days ago
Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker