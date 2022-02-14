COVID-19 wave flattened, but official urges caution

The curve of the fourth wave of COVID in The Bahamas has been flattened, Director of the National HIV/AIDs and Infectious Diseases Programme Dr. Nikkiah Forbes said.

However, she warned that The Bahamas is not in a position to ease restrictions in the same way that other countries are proposing.

“As it relates to the COVID situation in-country, the number of cases, average cases per week, is continuing to trend down,” she said on Friday.

“And the curve of this wave has been flattened. So we are seeing in the last epidemiological week, that the average weekly number of cases is at a low for this wave. And those numbers are comparable to where we were when the curve of the third wave of COVID in the country had been flattened.”

The Bahamas joins many countries that have seen numbers fall off significantly after a record-setting wave driven by the Omicron variant.

In many places, the improving situation means a significant reduction in restrictions.

Last week, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that if positive trends in COVID cases continue, the government is considering an early end to restrictions in England, including self-isolation mandates for positive cases.

But Forbes noted each country needs to make those kinds of decisions based on their individual circumstances.

“All countries have to make decisions based upon the situations in their country,” she said.

“… And so at this time in our country, we have a vaccination coverage of around 40 percent and we also have to protect our healthcare system in that we have fewer options for tertiary hospital care and, for example, ICU spaces and support.

“So, this is going to have to be balanced. I do think that we have to learn to live with COVID-19. And we know what works to protect ourselves, and so we should start focusing on some of those things as it relates to how it will be addressed in-country.”

As of Saturday, 160,655 people in The Bahamas were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 – roughly 41 percent of the population, according to health officials.

The coverage in the UK is nearly twice that, Forbes noted.

“When you look at the United Kingdom’s vaccine tracker, 79 percent of their population has had one or more doses of the vaccine and 73 percent are considered fully vaccinated,” she said.

“And so, in that context, if you are fully vaccinated, the threat of COVID to you largely is going to be … flu-like symptoms, essentially. And it will significantly reduce your chances of being hospitalized or dying from COVID-19.

“And so, they are in a better position to face COVID based upon their vaccination coverage.”

The Bahamas recorded 60 new COVID cases between Thursday and Saturday – 44 on New Providence, six on Grand Bahama, three on Abaco, three on Eleuthera, two on Andros, one on Exuma and one with its location still pending.

Nine COVID deaths were confirmed in Saturday’s update.

The victims ranged in age from 39 to 85. Seven were women and two men.

Six of the deaths were individuals from Grand Bahama, two from New Providence, and one from Eleuthera. They died between January 19 and February 9.

The deaths bring the toll in The Bahamas since the start of the pandemic to 766. Another 166 people were confirmed to have died with COVID but not because of it, while 45 deaths were still under investigation.

As of Saturday, 42 people were hospitalized with COVID in The Bahamas. Of them, 24 were at Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH), six at Doctors Hospital and 12 in Grand Bahama Health Services.

Four people were in intensive care.