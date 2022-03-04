COVID cases continue downward trend

Just two new COVID cases were recorded in The Bahamas on Wednesday, as numbers remain the lowest seen since before the start of the fourth wave.

Both cases were on New Providence.

With 184 tests performed, the positivity rate on Wednesday was 1.1 percent, well below the World Health Organization’s (WHO) recommended maximum of five percent.

The daily rate has not exceeded five percent since mid-February.

Forty-seven cases have been confirmed in the country in the past week.

Of them, 40 have been on New Providence, four on Grand Bahama, two on Abaco and one on Crooked Island.

As of Wednesday, 16 people were hospitalized with COVID in The Bahamas. Twelve of them were in Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) and four in Grand Bahama Health Services.

One person was in intensive care.

The number was down notably from a week before on February 23, when 27 people were hospitalized and two were in intensive care.

No COVID deaths have been recorded in the last week.

As of Wednesday, 771 people died of COVID in The Bahamas since the start of the pandemic. Another 169 people had been confirmed to have died with COVID but not because of it, while 43 deaths were still under investigation.

There were 222 active cases as of Wednesday, following a data-cleaning exercise by the Ministry of Health earlier in the week in which individuals had had COVID for more than 20 days were removed and considered recovered.

The exercise saw 5,680 cases removed.