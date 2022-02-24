COVID cases continue to decline

In the past week of updates, from February 15 to February 21, 109 COVID cases and four COVID deaths have been recorded in The Bahamas.

The deaths include a 75-year-old woman, who died on January 26; an 87-year-old woman, who died on February 4; an 80-year-old woman, who died on February 7 and a 66-year-old man, who died on February 14. All of the victims were from Grand Bahama.

The case numbers indicate a continued decline from the peak of the fourth wave in early January, when thousands of cases were being recorded on a weekly basis.

Positivity rates have also been down, having not exceeded 10 percent in weeks.

Monday’s rate was 4.2 percent.

As of Monday, 35 people were hospitalized with COVID in The Bahamas.

Of them, 21 were in Princess Margaret Hospital, six in Doctors Hospital and eight in Grand Bahama Health Services.

Four people were in intensive care.

As of Monday, there were 5,983 active COVID cases in The Bahamas.