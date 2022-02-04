COVID cases continue to decrease

Over the past week of updates, 304 COVID cases have been recorded in The Bahamas, continuing the trend of declining case numbers.

Thirty-five new cases were recorded on Wednesday. Of them, 24 were on New Providence, six on Grand Bahama, three on Abaco, and two on Eleuthera.

COVID case counts have been on a downward trend since mid-January. The weekly case count peaked on January 10, with 3,208 cases in the previous week.

Between January 11 and January 17, 1,887 cases were recorded in the country.

Eight hundred and sixty-two cases were recorded between January 18 and January 24, and 368 were recorded between January 25 and January 31.

On Wednesday, 351 tests were performed, with a test positivity rate of 10 percent.

Tuesday’s rate was 8.9 percent.

Though still higher than the maximum of five percent recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO), the rates are significantly lower than in early January when they regularly topped 35 percent.

Hospitalizations have also been decreasing, with 79 people in hospital with COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

Of them, 51 were in Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH), 11 in Doctors Hospital, and 17 in Grand Bahama Health Services.

Three people were in intensive care.

No new COVID deaths were recorded on Wednesday. There have been 748 COVID deaths in The Bahamas since the start of the pandemic.

Another 166 people were confirmed to have died with COVID, but not because of it, while 48 deaths remain under investigation.

There were 6,846 active COVID cases in The Bahamas as of Wednesday.