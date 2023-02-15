COVID cluster reported on Exuma

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr. Michael Darville said yesterday that health officials identified a cluster of COVID-19 cases on Exuma.

“Of the 12 positive cases, five were from LN Coakley High School,” he said.

“Twenty-two people have now gone into quarantine.”

Darville said a team from the Ministry of Health traveled to Exuma yesterday to assess the situation.

“I want to assure the community that it is an isolated cluster that is now presently under control,” Darville said.

“From time to time in the country we do find ourselves in situations with mild clusters of positive COVID-19 cases.”

In a statement, the ministry said there is not a recommendation for mandatory testing “for entire groupings (classes) or the workplace without proper contact tracing and risk assessment”.

“The Ministry of Health and Wellness notes that although there has been a decline in COVID-19 cases within The Bahamas, it continues to be vigilant in its efforts to protect its citizenry from all illnesses of public health concern and is guided by protocols and guidelines states under the Health Services Act,” it said.

The Bahamas has confirmed more than 37,200 COVID-19 cases and over 800 deaths since March 2020.