The Bahamas’ removal of the COVID-19 testing requirement for vaccinated individuals upon arrival and the United States’ decision to do away with testing for entry has had a direct correlation on the arrival numbers for Baha Mar, the resort’s President Graeme Davis told Guardian Business yesterday.

Davis said Baha Mar had an almost full house for the Fourth of July holiday weekend and explained that the outlook for summer travel continues to be strong for the resort.

“Obviously July is a busy month for leisure, travel business,” said Davis. “We don’t really have any groups to speak of at the moment, and it’s summer vacation time and demand is high and we’re seeing that right here at Baha Mar. The removal of testing at arrival, the removal of testing to go back, has certainly removed the impediments to travel.”

Davis said while the removal of the testing barriers had been long awaited, the country cannot let its guard down when it comes to COVID-19. He said Baha Mar continues to advocate for Bahamians to be vaccinated.

“We certainly continue to encourage our associates, the community and the nation to continue to get vaccinated and protect themselves, so we can continue to ensure that we can operate in a normal fashion,” said Davis.

“It’s so important that we don’t let our guard down and we continue to maintain our vigilance on staying healthy.”

In an effort to drive more business to the resort and to promote local culture and Baha Mar’s wide range of culinary options, the resort has planned the Bahamas Culinary and Arts Festival for October 21–23.

Davis said Baha Mar can become the epicenter of the region for not only culinary experiences, but for art as well.

“This is an experience that we’re marketing globally, for people to come to The Bahamas and experience the incredible warmth and hospitality of The Bahamas, the most breathtaking place on earth… and enjoy a world-class experience here at Baha Mar with truly some of the best chefs globally, as well as cultural experiences with an immersion with art, Bahamian, and as we grow, regionally as well,” he said.