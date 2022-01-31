COVID trending in right direction 

While new COVID case numbers continued to decline over the weekend, 11 COVID deaths were confirmed, bringing the toll in The Bahamas to 746 since the start of the pandemic.

Another 166 people have been confirmed to have died with COVID-19, but not because of it, while 44 deaths remain under investigation.

As of Saturday, 118 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 – down significantly from more than 150 a week ago.

Dr. Nikkiah Forbes, director of the National HIV/AIDS and Infectious Diseases Programme, said yesterday that hospitalization and death trends have been very different in this fourth wave than in previous ones.

“As it relates to hospitalizations, what’s different about this wave is that we have a number of patients that are there for other causes that are not COVID-related,” she said.

“They are presenting for other medical problems or surgical problems and they also have COVID when they are tested on admission.

“And we are having fewer deaths … in this wave.”

However, Forbes warned that the Omicron variant, suspected to be driving the fourth wave in The Bahamas, is not milder for everyone.

“People who are at risk for being in hospital, who have conditions that make their immune system weak, there are persons who are presenting who are very ill, need oxygen and can have long-term complications,” she said.

Of the people hospitalized on Saturday, 60 were in Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH), 20 in Doctors Hospital, 10 in Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre and 28 in Grand Bahama Health Services.

Nine people were in intensive care.

Over the weekend, 136 new cases were recorded in The Bahamas — 103 on New Providence, 11 on Grand Bahama, six on Abaco, six on Exuma, five on Eleuthera, three on Andros, one on Long Island and one with its location still pending.

Forty-three cases were recorded on Thursday, 67 on Friday and 26 on Saturday.

Forbes said the numbers indicate a trend in the right direction.

“The average number of cases per week, that is declining,” she said.

“That is steadily going down, and that’s a very good sign.

“And as it relates to the high in this wave that we’ve seen so far, that’s actually coincided with the holiday season, and so we’ve got to continue to all do our part to do what we know prevents COVID.

“And we will continue to monitor the situation, but cases are going down at this time.”

The positivity rates, though still frequently above the maximum of five percent recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO), have been notably lower in recent days.

Thursday’s rate was 12.3 percent. Friday’s was 14.8 percent and Saturday’s was 7.9 percent.