Craig Antone Nichols

PUBLIC VIEWING

Public viewing for the late Craig Antone Nichols age 44 years of Boyd Road will be held at the Serenity Suite at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Soldier Roads on Thursday (today) from 10:00 a.m. at 5:00 p.m.

Left to cherish his memories are is Daughter Ciara Nichols, God mother Mrs. Constance Knight Sisters: Tina Hepburn, Darlene Nichols, Mitzie Nichol,  Brothers: George Bullard Jr.  Steve Nicholson, Marlon and Manzie Nichol   Aunts: Theresa Milhomme,  JoAnn Rolle Richardson, Coleen Wright, Esmine,  Priscilla, Evelyn  Uncles: Edwin Rolle, Oswald Rolle, Ray and Kay Mitchell of Jamaica  Grand Aunts: Gloria Brown, Florine and Myritis Deaveaux  Sister-In-Law Denise Bullard, Brother-In-Law Milton Hepburn  Numerous Nieces and Nephews including Taneisha Pearce, Celestia and Chelsea Austin, Brittini Benjamin, Giovanna Bullard Dajah Ward, Rushauntae Ferguson, Christan Bullard, Caregus Powell, Deondre Johnson, Destiny and Damarion Nicholson, Je’niece Nicholson Diavion Nicholson Wendal Miller, Byron Pinder. Cousins: Elnika Musgrove Lawrenicka Saunders, Sameicka Sherman, Briley Jackson, Asher Benjamin, Adrian and Adrianna Johnson, Kaylin Powell, Freeman Wright, (Arielle) Anthony Rolle, Janell Colebrook, Gerard and Mickela Rolle Standeria Bowe, Wilson Turnier, Rayshanna Wright,  Anthonique Rolle, Wilsha Rolle, Martin Wright, Ann Stubbs and Family, Jeanette Morrison and family,  Geleta Clarke and family, Donna Petty, Jasmine Stubbs, Chester Smith, Bertram Bowe and Family Other relatives and friends Mrs. Reid and family, Damien “Fire” and Zena Bowleg Taaz and Tony Carey, Mr. Alexander Mullings Mr. Burcil Anderson, Attamus Gardiner,  Anree Colebrook, Antione Joseph,  Leander Mackey, Michael Evans, Dr. Gregory Tynes, Mrs Evangline Rahming and family  The Atlantis Water Safety Department and the Atlantis Croupier Department  and many, many other family and friends too numerous to mention.

