Obituaries

Craig Antone Nichols

DEATH NOTICE

Craig Antone Nichols age 44 years of Boyd Road died at Princess Margret Hospital on Monday, March 21st, 2022.

He is survived by his daughter: Ciara Nichols; sisters: Tina Hepburn, Darlene Nichols Mitzie Nicholl;  brothers: George Bullard, Steve Nicholson Manzie Nicholl Marlon Nicholl; nieces: Taneisha Pearce, Dajah Ward, Rushauntae Ferguson, Chelsea Austin Celestia Austin and a host of other family and friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.

