DEATH NOTICE

Craig Antone Nichols age 44 years of Boyd Road died at Princess Margret Hospital on Monday, March 21st, 2022.

He is survived by his daughter: Ciara Nichols; sisters: Tina Hepburn, Darlene Nichols Mitzie Nicholl; brothers: George Bullard, Steve Nicholson Manzie Nicholl Marlon Nicholl; nieces: Taneisha Pearce, Dajah Ward, Rushauntae Ferguson, Chelsea Austin Celestia Austin and a host of other family and friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.