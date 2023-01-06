Funeral service for the late Craig Neville Wallace Sr. age 49 years of Savannah Sound, Eleuthera will be held at Wesley Methodist Church Duke St. Savannah Sound, Eleuthera on Saturday, January 7th, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Rev. George Clarke assisted by other minsters of the gospel. Interment will follow in Savannah Sound Public Cemetery

Left to cherish his memories are his Special Friend: Valarie Butler, Mother: Diane Wallace, Son: Craig Wallace Jr., Daughters: Kristin and Adaya Wallace; Brothers: Lawerance, David (Katrina), Lester Sr. (Beulah), Kasim (Melinda), and Anthony Wallace, Lester Sr. (Natasha) and Lyrone (Shelda) Gibson, and Kenmore Sturrup, Uncles: Lester Gibson (Jacksonville, Fl.), Caleb Gibson (Nassau) and Merissaint Jean (Eleuthera), Aunts: Marsha Nottage, Nurse Floramae Carey, and Carnie Gibson, Grand Uncles: John Gibson (Savannah Sound), Douglas Gibson (Exuma) andCharles Gibson (Nassau), Grand Aunts: Nina Sweeting (Tarpum Bay), and Geleta Faustin (Governor’s Harbour), Nephews: David III, Tesaii, Brandon and Lester Jr. Wallace, Rajeem Rolle, and Lorenzo Laramore, Nieces: D’Yann, Lakeisha, Brenae, Samantha, Dellarese, Kassidy, and Kasanique Wallace, Hadassah Laramore and Britania Britton, Numerous Cousins including: Martone Evana (North Carolina), Shar Gibson (New York), Chanez and Nurse Chanae Gibson, Leonardo and RBDF Leon Nottage, Chavette Strachan, Anthown, Antonio Gibson, Terell Carey, Rosetta Carey Family, Beulah Petty Family, Kathrine Kelly & Family, Patricia Hepburn Family, God-mother: Olga Wilchombe, Numerous Grand Nieces and Grand Nephews, Other Relatives and Friends too much to mention but includes: Demetrius Dion Clarke, Gladstone and Donette Patton, Doneisha Butler, Reno Brown, Natasha Joseph, The Moss Family, Christine Miller, Gladys Knowles, Cheryl Adderley, Enid Stuart, Brian Smith, Bernadette Smith, Marco Smith, Brenda Dawkins, The Fowler Family, The Clarke Family, Annis Antrobus and Family, Joyce Culmer and Family, Claretta Culmer Family, The Rankine Family, The Bullard Family, The Bethel Family, The Hilton Family, The Williamson Family, The Rahming Family, Winnifred Clarke and Family, Gustave Family, The Charles Vincent Street Family, The ICS Security Family, The Wendy’s Family, The Community of Savannah Sound Eleuthera, Special Thanks to: Princess Margaret Hospital ICU Doctors, Nurses, and Staff, Restview Funeral Home & Crematorium.

Sleep on Craig N. Wallace Sr., take your rest. We all love you, but Jesus loves you best.

Viewing will be held at the Wesley Methodist Church Duke St. Savannah Sound, Eleuthera Friday from 12:00 noon until service time.