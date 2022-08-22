Creating a broken society

Dear Editor,



It’s hard to believe that in the 21st century we’re still having to address the fact that humiliation and intolerance are stark realities for many gay, bisexual, transgendered and intersexed (“LGBTI”+) people in The Bahamas.

It’s not easy for a minority community to constantly be scapegoated for the miseducation – or undereducation, rather – of a majority that’s unwilling to take the extra step towards understanding.

For too long, The Bahamas has turned a blind eye to the obvious atrocities that are continuously thrown at the Bahamian LGBTI+ community, and then swept under a rug. There’s no more space under that rug and it’s time to face and fix this.

Prejudice against the LGBTI+ community underlies the extensive violence directed against the community, although much of the violence is not reported due to victims’ fears of discrimination and hostility if they reveal their sexual orientation to the police.

Hateful discourse against LGBTI+ people frequently depict them as sick, deviant, immoral, socially unstable and a threat for children.

These social prejudices strip the community from their human rights. And, yes, sometimes their lives.

What makes this even sadder is the fact that seemingly logical people would convince themselves that one would “choose” to be treated as such.

No sexual orientation is a choice! To that end, civil space must be protected, and a safe environment created, where LGBTI+ people can freely be who they are without fear of reprisals or violence.

Lastly, Bahamians must be accountable. Many in the LGBTI+ community have been leaving the country in droves – or praying to be able to – on the back of how they’ve been mistreated and hurt by their own country.

This has not only taken away contributing members of our society/economy, but it has also contributed to the significant brain drain in the country.

The complete disregard of their stories and experiences has got to stop.

Two plus two is still four. If you create a society that doesn’t allow people to freely be themselves, you create a broken society.



— Jamaal Charlton