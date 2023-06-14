Crime down 30%, but rapes are up

While overall crime was down 30 percent in the first five months of 2023 compared to the same period last year, Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe said yesterday rape reports were up.

“Unfortunately, the one offense that has increased is rape, and surprisingly or maybe not surprisingly, it is decreased everywhere else other than New Providence,” said Munroe during debate on the 2023/2024 budget in the House of Assembly.

“So in New Providence, it is up by 64 percent in the reporting period. … It fell in Grand Bahama by 56 percent. It fell in the rest of the Family Islands by 33 percent. But the increase in New Providence drove an overall increase in rape.

“… Monies allocated are being spent currently to address it by establishing a centralized unit to deal with sexual offenses and domestic violence that will house NGOs and victim care professionals.”

While Munroe said rapes overall were up, he did not provide a figure on how many rapes were reported in the mentioned period.

Back in April, Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander told the media that between January and the third week of April, there were 22 reported rapes compared to 20 in the same period in 2022.

The police crime reports in the weeks since reflect multiple rapes, primarily on New Providence.

Just yesterday, police reported that a 17-year-old girl who accepted a ride from a stranger around 3 p.m. on Monday was sexually assaulted after he drove to his house off Robinson Road and forced her inside.

According to Munroe, between January 1 and May 31, there were 1,244 incidents of crime reported in The Bahamas compared to 1,773 incidents reported in the same period in 2022, a 30 percent decrease.

“I don’t believe in counting these things because one murder is too much. One armed robbery is too much. One rape is too much,” he said.

“The statistics show an overall 30 percent decrease. Now what does that mean? That means that you have 1,244 incidents in the reporting period instead of 1,773.

“Well I don’t look, Madam Speaker, of the decrease of 500. I look that there are still 1,244 and that’s too much and we have to attack it.”

According to Munroe’s speaking notes, murders were down 16 percent with 48 murders reported in the first five months of 2023 compared to 57 in the same period in 2022.

Murders decreased 15 percent on New Providence and 50 percent on Grand Bahama.

His notes, the majority of which he did not read in the House, show that retaliation, gang warfare, narcotics and conflict were the prevalent motives for the majority of the incidents.

The majority of victims and suspects were men between 18 and 35.

Crimes against the person decreased by 33 percent and crimes against the property decreased by 29 percent.

Armed robberies decreased by 39 percent.

Munroe, the MP for Freetown, pointed to the Davis administration’s commitment to preventing crime and rehabilitating offenders.