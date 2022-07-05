Crime fears raised over recent incidents

While Grand Bahama police have made arrests in connection with three recent rapes of females in the South Bahamia area, a robbery, and the kidnapping and sexual assault of a nine-year-old girl, many residents remain on hyper alert.

Police arrested Perry Russell in the Airport Road area, not long after issuing a wanted poster for him on Saturday.

Police reported yesterday that Russell, 25, of #8 Bruce Avenue, was arraigned before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debby Ferguson on one count of rape, one count of armed robbery, one count of burglary, one count of attempted armed robbery and one count of causing harm.

He was not required to enter a plea and was remanded to prison until September 26.

Police also reported that Warren Taylor, 24, of Pinder’s Point, was arraigned on four counts of burglary, one count of child stealing, one count of procuration, one count of unlawful sexual intercourse, two counts of stealing, three counts of rape, three counts of causing harm, one count of kidnapping, three counts of armed robbery and four counts of attempted armed robbery.

He was not required to enter a plea and was also remanded to prison until September 26.

Police reported last week that the father of the nine-year-old called officers shortly before 7 a.m. last week Monday, when he discovered her missing from their Pioneers Way West residence.

The father reviewed the family’s surveillance camera and observed a shirtless man leaving the house with his daughter, according to police.

Officers were dispatched and a search immediately ensued.

Police found the child less than half an hour later walking in the South Bahamia area five miles from her home.

She was taken to the hospital where doctors examined her.

This incident, according to some parents who spoke with Grand Bahama News, took them back to 2003, when five boys went missing in Grand Bahama.

“This is very scary to me,” said Nancy Mack, a 33-year-old mother of two boys and two girls under the age of 17.

Mack said when she heard of the abduction, her immediate thoughts were of the boys who were abducted.

The boys, ages 11 to 14, went missing one by one while on the way to or from school and work, or while on errands. Their skeletal remains were found months after. Cordell Farrington, a Grand Bahama resident, was arrested, charged, convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the crimes.

“I am happy the young girl was found so quickly, even though it was reported that she told police the suspect assaulted her,” Mack said.

“I pray and hope her parents get some help for her quickly.”

Dedre Nesbitt, a 28-year-old mother of one, said her nerves are “shot”.

“I am a nervous wreck,” she said.

Nesbitt said her husband recently installed a security system at their residence after learning about the attacks involving females.

“We were thinking about putting in surveillance cameras for some time now, but after hearing about the rapes and attacks two months ago, we decided to just get them installed,” she said.

“Now, here it is with a child being taken from her home, which is supposed to be her sanctuary. … That is simply frightening.

“My daughter is six years old and sleeps in her own room. I told my husband we must put a monitor in her room now, so that we can at least hear if anything [is] going on in there. I am afraid of something like that happening to my baby girl.”

Wellington Adams, a 65-year-old grandfather, is calling for the maximum penalty to be imposed against individuals convicted of crimes against minors.

“I hope that he gets the maximum time,” Adams said.

“These young children are precious. They are our future and should be protected.”

Adams said he is wary now of allowing his grandchildren to play in the yard without always watching them.

Hours after the abduction, police took a male fitting the description of the assailant seen on the family’s surveillance camera into custody.

Rolle said police have increased patrols in the Pioneers Way West area, particularly during the evening and early morning hours.

“We also encourage residents to ensure that their doors and windows are properly secured before they retire at night,” he said.

Rolle suggested that residents outfit their homes with security cameras whenever financially feasible.

“The father was able to give officers a good idea of what the suspect looked like from the home’s surveillance camera,” he noted.