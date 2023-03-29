‘Crime rising despite harsher sentencing’

Responding to calls for more serious action to fight and deter crime in The Bahamas, Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe said last night that while sentences have steadily increased in severity, there has been no corresponding decrease in the incidence of violent crime.

“Undoubtedly, there has been an escalation in violent crime in The Bahamas as in other countries in this region and in the world,” Munroe said.

“There goes out a cry for drastic actions: carry out capital punishment, increase sentences or remand without bail for all charged with serious offenses without exception.

“The efficacy of these proposed efforts are advanced passionately without any attempt to underpin them or justify them with actual measurable metrics or facts. We just say it.

“The facts will show that in my time in practice, which isn’t very long, from 1990 to today, sentences have steadily increased in severity, but there has been no corresponding decrease in the incidence of violent crimes – none whatsoever, so we keep increasing sentences and crime keeps increasing along with it.”

The minister said the movement in the

reduction of age of hit men is also “troubling to the extent that we must address our intervention programs at an earlier age”.

Munroe added, “We speak about capital punishment – the 40 percent of murders committed last year appears to be evidence of capital punishment being executed on the streets without trial, without due process and without appeals, yet young men continue to join the street gangs, seemingly undeterred by an almost promise of death on the street.”

Munroe was addressing the Government and Public Policy Institute’s Meet the Policymakers Lecture Series on “National Security Policy”, at Harry C. Moore Library and Information Centre at the University of The Bahamas.

Munroe is a King’s Counsel and practiced as a prominent attorney prior to becoming national security minister in 2021, after the Progressive Liberal Party’s election to office.

He noted that for many, the fear of crime is more compelling than the actual numbers.

“For many, the killings that are occurring with an alarming frequency in bold styles are the most disturbing crimes,” he said.

Last year, there were 128 murders, an eight percent increase over 2021, according to police, who have continued to report frequent murders, mainly in New Providence, in the first quarter of 2023.

Munroe said the Ministry of National Security is committed to taking steps and implementing and supporting policies to reduce crime and protect the Bahamian people.

“It is our top priority and will remain at the forefront of our agenda,” he assured.

“We are cognizant that our responsibility extends beyond the government to involve the engagement of all stakeholders – from law enforcement agencies and local communities to the private sector and civil society.”

Munroe said, “As the minister of national security, I am guided by the ‘Blueprint for Change’, our manifesto that committed us to implement the National Development Plan Vision 2040.”

He said that in order to realize this vision, “we are committed to investing in developing our law enforcement infrastructure, modernizing our approach to policing, promoting community engagement, and strengthening our criminal justice system”.

The minister highlighted the key tenets guiding their approach to maintaining law and order: Prevention, detection, arrest and disruption.

“We understand the critical role of law enforcement in maintaining public safety,” Munroe said.

“As such, we are committed to providing them with the resources they need to combat crime effectively.

“This includes increased enlistment for the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and the [Royal Bahamas] Police Force, the purchase of additional vehicles for saturation patrols, and the implementation of specialized task forces and units, such as the Anti-Gang and Firearms Task Force and the Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Unit.”

Munroe said the government is also working closely with the judiciary to expedite the trial process, particularly for firearms-related matters, through initiatives such as a Task Force on Delay Reduction and more aggressive evidence provision.

The minister said he is a great advocate for the denial of bail.

“Additionally, and some people say it’s ironically, sitting where I now sit, I am a great advocate for the denial of bail,” Munroe said.

“And I can do so with great vim and vigor and gusto because I bring to the table all that I would have been doing when I was advocating for bail; and so, I have the dubious distinction of being the first person in the Turks and Caicos Islands when I did a case down there to get somebody admitted to bail for murder in the Turks and Caicos.

“And it’s a very simple proposition that I advance. Whether you are innocent or guilty, it is clear from the statistics when we have 40 percent of the murders last year being persons on bail for murder, that if you are charged with murder and admitted to bail, there is a high probability that you can be killed. And as a matter of public safety, bail should be refused because you are likely to be killed in an urban setting.

“We are waiting patiently to see what the courts will make of that argument.”

Munroe added that the government’s approach to national security extends beyond prevention and enforcement to include the rehabilitation of offenders.

He noted that 98.5 percent of offenders at the prison will be released.

“Ninety eight point five percent of them you will see again. Even if they are sentenced to 40 years for murder, they will come back out; and so, it is important for a matter of public safety that we deal with rehabilitation,” the minister said.

“… By focusing on rehabilitation and reintegration, we are fostering a more compassionate and inclusive society, which is essential to building a safer, more prosperous Bahamas for all. We are working on circulating a draft Parole and Reentry Bill for public consultation.”

Munroe said some young men who went to prison “for very small things” eventually became gang leaders or dedicated gang members upon their release.

He said “the state of our prison itself created criminals”.

“We have gangs in this country. If we don’t get them (at risk youth) to join our gang, I can assure you there are a number of other gangs that would very readily accept them,” Munroe said.

The minister said the government is working toward constructing a new prison to ensure a safe and secure environment that promotes rehabilitation and prevents the recruitment of gang members within the facility.

Munroe also spoke of trials, though he acknowledged this is not an area strictly in his portfolio.

“To further strengthen our efforts to deliver swift and fair justice, we are adopting a more aggressive approach to evidence provision, seeking to resist the granting of bail in cases where it may not be appropriate,” he said.

“This approach not only protects the public from potential harm, but also underscores our commitment to holding offenders accountable for their actions.”

Noting again that 40 percent of the murders last year were of people on bail for murders and other serious crimes, the minister pointed out that one of the recent murder victims was on bail in relation to six murders, “which would stand testament that for six murders, none of them has come to trial”.

“And so, we have to address the trial process,” he said.

“We recognize that a fair and efficient judicial system is essential to maintaining public trust in our institutions.”

Munroe said the crime situation is “very manageable”.

“All we need to do,” he said, “is everyone reach one and they can become a part of our gang.”