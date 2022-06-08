Crime up 18%

Major crime is up 18 percent for the first five months of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, with an increase in murder by 26 percent, Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe said yesterday.

“Like our regional counterparts, there has been a high rate of violence, particularly homicides committed with firearms,” said Munroe during the 2022/2023 budget debate.

“The trends have been attributed to the narrowing economic and educational opportunities that have worsened due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

He said, “The police force has shared that there is still ongoing turf war over territory, drugs and guns on our streets. This senseless activity has resulted in an increase of homicides by 26 percent when compared to last year.

“There were 58 incidents compared to 46 in 2021, of which, 54 murders occurred in New Providence and four in Grand Bahama.

“Victimology revealed that 59 percent of the deceased were persons between ages 18 years to 35 years. Retaliation and conflict were the most common motives for murder, representing 45 percent, collectively.”

The statistics are for the period January 1 to May 31, he noted.

There was an increase in major crimes from 1,580 in 2021 to 1,872 in 2022.

“This reflected an overall 18 percent increase for the entire Bahamas,” Munroe said.

“It should be noted that the statistics were attributed to an increase in incidences on both New Providence and Grand Bahama. The former had a 25 percent increase and the latter a five percent increase, respectively. Meanwhile, there was a 23 percent decrease in crimes on the Family Islands when compared to 2021.”

Crimes against the person rose by 45 percent, with 508 incidents reported for the first five months of 2022 compared to 351 in the same period in 2021.

“This translated into increases on New Providence and Grand Bahama with 49 percent and 33 percent, respectively,” he said.

“Meanwhile, there was a 23 percent decrease in crimes against the person on the Family Islands.”

Crimes against the property increased from 1,229 incidents in the first five months of 2021 to 1,364 incidents in the same period in 2022.

“This translated into increases on New Providence and Grand Bahama with 17 percent and one percent, respectively,” he said.

“Meanwhile, there was a 20 percent decrease in crimes against the property on the Family Islands.”

Gun and drug trafficking

Munroe also noted that the trafficking of illegal firearms and ammunition by transnational criminal organizations and the sale by local gangs results in easy access to weapons by criminal elements in The Bahamas.

He noted that ShotSpotter detected 296 gunshot incidents in the first five months of 2022.

The data showed that “207 multiple shots, 76 single shots and 13 probable shot incidents totaling 1,167 rounds discharged”, Munroe said.

He said 419 shell cases were collected and eight rounds of ammunition were seized.

“From the aforementioned, 10 suspects were apprehended in connection with the police response to gunshot reports and ShotSpotter detections,” he said.

“To complement, there was seizure of 173 firearms and 2,715 rounds of ammunition.

“In addition, for the reporting period, 511 pounds of cocaine and 5,178 pounds of marijuana were taken off our streets.

“These seizures along with the interdiction of other illicit drugs types resulted in 543 persons being arrested, of which, 427 persons were charged with related offenses.”

Munroe noted that, save for small marijuana fields, The Bahamas does not manufacture guns, ammunition or drugs.

“All of the above are flowing from North America and South America, particularly from the United States and Venezuela,” he said.

“Most of the weapons being seized are coming from North America. Hence, we will continue to work hand in hand with our US and regional counterparts to rid our streets of illicit firearms and drugs.”