Crisis point

As prices at the pump continue to rise, gas station operators yesterday called on the government to step in to address the crisis before they have to cut jobs.

“I hope and pray it does not go beyond the point it’s at now,” said Bahamas Petroleum Retailers Association Vice President Vasco Bastian, who operates an Esso gas station.

“I hope the $7.39 at Esso and the projected $7 and something cents at Rubis and Shell, I hope it doesn’t go beyond that. If it goes beyond that, we then will have a crisis. We are at a crisis now when it comes to retailers and buying this fuel.

“Two things will happen, and the first thing is that there will not be any more pump attendants at the gas stations in Nassau. … If the government can’t intervene and assist where it can, then we will have to cut our costs.”

Bastian said if gas prices continue to increase “there definitely will be job cuts sooner”.

“I can’t say if it will be today or tomorrow, but it’s on the table. It could be any day now,” Bastian said.

He said he only had two pump attendants working at his gas station on Wednesday when he usually has four.

When asked why he only had two, he replied, “One called in sick and it was so slow so I had to adjust the schedule. I cannot keep people employed if I do not have any money to pay them.”

Bastian said his profits are down about 50 percent.

This is something Eulease Johnson, the operator of two Shell gas stations, was able to relate to.

Asked if she had also seen a decline in profits in recent months, she said, “Of course. What business can remain viable while operating at five percent gross, not net. … For every dollar we spend, we’re only making $5.

“Out of that, we have to pay salaries, electricity, for our fuel, all of that. So you find that a lot of the retailers, they have like serious overdraft, especially when we have to pay for the fuel, which is cash on delivery.”

Johnson agreed with Bastian that the situation has reached the point of crisis.

She accused the government of artificially suppressing the price of fuel at the expense of retailers.

“There’s a price when you add the VAT (value-added tax) and the freight and duty and all of that,” Johnson said.

“There’s a real cost, right? That cost doesn’t disappear. It’s passed on to us. We have no choice because the government isn’t adjusting the price. We’re on a fixed margin and not a percentage. The price isn’t passed on to the consumer as it should be.”

Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis, who previously indicated that the government does not intend to increase the margin, declined to comment yesterday.

“They are very distressed. They are facing some enormous challenges,” he said last month.

“Our position has been that it would be very, very difficult for the government to approve a margin increase at this time, which would only lead to higher prices at the pump and pressure on the consumer.

“And so, what we have been doing is having some discussions to find out ways where we can bring relief to them directly based on the things that they are facing, inclusive of things like higher rents and franchise fees, and the increased amount of money that they have to outlay for inventory.”

Financial Secretary Simon Wilson said recently the government was considering several options, including adjusting taxes and business license fees for petroleum retailers.

But no confirmation has been made to date.

Concerns about the cost of oil rose after Russia invaded Ukraine more than three months ago.

Global oil prices have soared since. Russia is one of the world’s largest producers of oil. The cost of Brent crude and US oil exceeded $100 for the first time since 2014.

As of yesterday, gas prices in New Providence were $6.13 at Rubis, $7.39 at Esso and $6.35 at Shell.

Before Russia’s attack, gas prices ranged from $5.16 to $5.37.

Gas station operators, who threatened to strike in April, have maintained that they are not benefiting from the rising prices at the pump.

For example, for a gallon of gas that is $6.16 at the gas station, the gas station operators will take home 54 cents and the petroleum wholesalers will take home 34 cents. The landed cost of the gas before VAT will be $3.56 and $1.72 will go to duties and taxes.

According to Dino Newbold, who operates two Rubis gas stations, this means that the higher the cost of gas per gallon, the less money that gas station operators will get.

“While we say we make 54 cents per gallon, if you do the math on it with the increase of the price of fuel and with today’s business model, we’re probably down to like 25 cents,” he said.

“… The lower the price of fuel goes, the better for us because we sell more. Persons drive more. The higher the price, the worst. Me, an owner and partner, I am price conscious right now. I have two vehicles between me and my wife and we carpool.”