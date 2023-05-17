Cruise port developing renewable shore power plan

Nassau Cruise Port Limited (NCP) is continuing its planning for the eventual introduction of shore power produced by renewable energy because it is the “right thing to do”, NCP’s CEO Mike Maura Jr. told Guardian Business.

Maura said shore power would be a game changer for the port, explaining that cruise ships require between seven and 12 megawatts of power while in port. The introduction of shore power created by renewable means would allow ships burning fossil fuels while in port to cut those engines.

Maura said the idea would require large solar farms tied to Bahamas Power and Light’s grid in order to work.

“It’s also is a game changer from a destination perspective and that of the ships. Whether they’re cargo ships or cruise ships, it serves their interests and their shareholder’s interest,” said Maura.

“And you know, the regulators that govern them are looking and putting pressure on them to get as green as possible… And so for us here in Nassau to be able to have, for example, a solar farm that can feed both the cruise port and the container port with green power, would be a game changer.”

Maura said NCP is developing its shore power plan and is working with the government to support the idea, given that it would take government land to facilitate a large enough solar farm.

He explained that the port currently has 1.4 megawatts of solar power for its own use.

The cruise port also supports pleasure yachts and is looking to house many more of them in the future in a phase two buildout of the berthing facilities.

“We would be looking to build piers that would be going to the east to support those yachts,” said Maura.

“And again, the idea being that there are yachts that generally speaking are too large to get into the local marinas, and we’d be happy to facilitate.”