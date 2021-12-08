Cruise port share offering begins today in $25 million equity raise

Nassau Cruise Port (NCP) launches its much anticipated Bahamas Investment Fund (BIF) today, which will allow the average Bahamian to invest in the redevelopment of Nassau’s cruise port, as it seeks to raise $25 million in equity financing.

NCP executives expect subscription in the BIF to be oversubscribed, given the interest they have already gotten from Bahamians, they told Guardian Business yesterday.

Leading investment management and advisory company CFAL is the book runner for the BIF. CFAL Senior Financial Analyst Angelo Butler explained yesterday that the minimum investment in the port will be $1,000 at $5 per share and the offering will be open from today until December 17.

He explained that everyone interested in investing will have the opportunity to get at least 200 shares. The goal is that subscriptions will hit the $25 million target. Butler added that each subscription over $1,000 will be purchased in $500 increments.

The port promised to offer a $10 million loan to Bahamians who might not have $1,000 upfront to purchase shares.

Butler said through salary deductions, civil servants will be able to purchase their shares and repay the money over a ten-month period beginning in January, after which their share certificate will be issued.

He added that the subscriptions do come with some restrictions.

“After one year you won’t be able to transfer, sell, or pledge shares as assets,” said Butler.

“You won’t be able to redeem shares for a minimum of three years. The idea behind that is simply during the initial stages of the project and while construction is still ongoing, it is to protect investors from realizing losses during that time period.

“There are some restrictions in terms of transferring and selling your shares during the three years, but thereafter you should be able to come to the fund to redeem them.”

Investors will have to visit www.bahamasinvestmentfund.net, where they can find all of the necessary information on the fund and will be able to purchase shares.

NCP Chief Executive Officer Mike Maura told this paper yesterday that given the rebound in the cruise industry since July and the port’s ability to raise $244 million in debt funding already, this speaks to the future of the port.

NCP chose to wait until Bahamians could see and feel the construction progress at the port to launch the BIF.

“We wanted to provide the small investor with the opportunity to see progress,” said Maura.

“We believe that was appropriate and necessary to allow the Bahamian investor to weigh what this opportunity and risk is when they think about investing in Nassau Cruise Port through the Bahamas Investment Fund.

“The fact that we have raised $244 million in debt speaks to the confidence that international investors have, because about 50 percent of the debt we’ve raised is actually foreign debt coming out of the US, which is a strong message of confidence in our cruise tourism industry.”