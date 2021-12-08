Business

Cruise port share offering begins today in $25 million equity raise

Port executives expect subscription in Bahamas Investment Fund to be oversubscribed

Photo of Chester Robards Chester Robards Send an email 10 hours ago
766 2 minute read
An artist’s impression of Nassau’s new cruise port.

Nassau Cruise Port (NCP) launches its much anticipated Bahamas Investment Fund (BIF) today, which will allow the average Bahamian to invest in the redevelopment of Nassau’s cruise port, as it seeks to raise $25 million in equity financing.

NCP executives expect subscription in the BIF to be oversubscribed, given the interest they have already gotten from Bahamians, they told Guardian Business yesterday.

Leading investment management and advisory company CFAL is the book runner for the BIF. CFAL Senior Financial Analyst Angelo Butler explained yesterday that the minimum investment in the port will be $1,000 at $5 per share and the offering will be open from today until December 17.

He explained that everyone interested in investing will have the opportunity to get at least 200 shares. The goal is that subscriptions will hit the $25 million target. Butler added that each subscription over $1,000 will be purchased in $500 increments.

The port promised to offer a $10 million loan to Bahamians who might not have $1,000 upfront to purchase shares.

Butler said through salary deductions, civil servants will be able to purchase their shares and repay the money over a ten-month period beginning in January, after which their share certificate will be issued.

He added that the subscriptions do come with some restrictions.

“After one year you won’t be able to transfer, sell, or pledge shares as assets,” said Butler.

“You won’t be able to redeem shares for a minimum of three years. The idea behind that is simply during the initial stages of the project and while construction is still ongoing, it is to protect investors from realizing losses during that time period.

“There are some restrictions in terms of transferring and selling your shares during the three years, but thereafter you should be able to come to the fund to redeem them.”

Investors will have to visit www.bahamasinvestmentfund.net, where they can find all of the necessary information on the fund and will be able to purchase shares. 

NCP Chief Executive Officer Mike Maura told this paper yesterday that given the rebound in the cruise industry since July and the port’s ability to raise $244 million in debt funding already, this speaks to the future of the port.

NCP chose to wait until Bahamians could see and feel the construction progress at the port to launch the BIF.

“We wanted to provide the small investor with the opportunity to see progress,” said Maura. 

“We believe that was appropriate and necessary to allow the Bahamian investor to weigh what this opportunity and risk is when they think about investing in Nassau Cruise Port through the Bahamas Investment Fund.

“The fact that we have raised $244 million in debt speaks to the confidence that international investors have, because about 50 percent of the debt we’ve raised is actually foreign debt coming out of the US, which is a strong message of confidence in our cruise tourism industry.”

Photo of Chester Robards Chester Robards Send an email 10 hours ago
766 2 minute read
Show More
Photo of Chester Robards

Chester Robards

Chester Robards rejoined The Nassau Guardian in November 2017 as a senior business reporter. He has covered myriad topics and events for The Nassau Guardian. Education: Florida International University, BS in Journalism

Related Articles

Photo of Nassau Cruise Port reports strong ship bookings for 2022 and 2023

Nassau Cruise Port reports strong ship bookings for 2022 and 2023

10 hours ago
Photo of Pinder: Region must band together against uneven AML/CFT playing field

Pinder: Region must band together against uneven AML/CFT playing field

10 hours ago
Photo of CBL loses request for judicial review into URCA interim order

CBL loses request for judicial review into URCA interim order

10 hours ago
Photo of Memorandum of understanding signed for adoption of Decent Work Programme

Memorandum of understanding signed for adoption of Decent Work Programme

1 day ago
Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker