Cruise port wants all-Bahamian retailers and restaurants

Nassau Cruise Port Limited (NCP) has decided against allowing any franchise restaurants and fish fry-esque establishments into the port’s food and beverage spaces, opting only for restaurants that have developed unique takes on authentic Bahamian cuisine, the port’s Chief Executive Officer Mike Maura said last week.

The port has already decided on the vendors for its six retail spaces and NCP’s Communications Manager Amanda Freedman revealed that those companies are Vida Cayo, Haus of Assembly, Graycliff, I Is A Bahamian Bey, My Ocean and Bahama Handprints.

Both Maura and Freedman made their remarks during an appearance on radio talk show Morning Blend Business.

Maura explained that the port has designated spaces for the 40 to 50 tenants who had existing leases with the government for space in Festival Place.

“As part of the arrangement and agreement with the government of The Bahamas, we are building new spaces for each of the tenants that had legitimate leases with the government,” said Maura.

He also explained that before the six successful retail applicants were chosen, more than 40 different businesses applied for retail space at the port.

“We were looking at Bahamian businesses producing Bahamian products that had established capacity and distribution,” he said.

In terms of the restaurants, Maura said NCP was at a loss to find restaurants producing unique Bahamian dishes and were forced to turn to the University of The Bahamas’ school of hospitality and renowned Bahamian chef, Simeon Hall Jr.

“We struggled in that process because a number of the submissions were the typical Bahamian restaurant,” he said.

“We really want to elevate the take on Bahamian cuisine to where it’s different, it’s unique. We’re not trying to duplicate what the fish fry does. The fish fry is very successful. The fish fry has its own brand. It’s a successful brand.”

Maura explained that with the help of UB and Hall, NCP was able to identify several restaurants that will innovate Bahamian cuisine at the level the port is looking for.

“You won’t find luxury brands or franchises in our space,” said Freedman.

The chosen retailers represent a mix of established and newly established brands, with several millennial owners at the helms of several of the brands.