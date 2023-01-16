Cruise port welcomes 157,000 visitors so far; sets one-day record

Nassau Cruise Port (NCP) has seen passenger movements of more than 157,000 since the year began, achieving a one-day record of 26,410 passengers last week, an NCP statement revealed. That single day number was up from 25,393 passengers only a few days before.

According to the statement, the port has received 1,592 cruise ship calls since the restart of cruising in 2021, with several of those days being six-ship days – the maximum number of cruise ship berths at the port.

Nassau Cruise Port Chief Executive Officer Mike Maura Jr. said in the statement that the high number of cruise passengers this early in the year is a great sign for Bahamians who depend on the cruise industry for their livelihoods.

“This is indicative of a strong rebound in the cruise industry, with climbing occupancy rates. These passenger volumes have a positive impact on the tourism industry in The Bahamas,” said Maura.

“Geographically, The Bahamas is blessed, not only with sun, sand and sea; but also with proximity to the major home ports in the US, and Nassau is the busiest transit port in the world.

“Nassau often caters to repeat cruise travel clientele, and this year will showcase more exciting offerings downtown with the completion of the cruise port. This is an exciting time, and a very exciting and encouraging start to 2023.”

The statement explained that the port welcomed more than 3.2 million cruise passengers last year and hopes to increase that number to more than four million before this year is out.

The newly imagined cruise port is expected to have its grand opening during the last weekend in May, Maura told Guardian Business recently.

Currently more than 300 workers are putting the finishing touches on a cruise port that is expected to be the envy of the Caribbean.

NCP had hoped to mark the opening of the port on May 6, Maura said, but that is scheduled to be the coronation day for King Charles III, and Davis will be out of town.

The statement adds: “The Nassau Cruise Port project includes a 3500-person capacity amphitheater, a Junkanoo museum, authentic Bahamian retail and food and beverage spaces, and new and exciting entertainment and event spaces.

“The addition of the sixth berth allows Nassau Cruise Port to hold the largest ships in the world and allows tens of thousands of passengers to experience The Bahamas each and every day.”