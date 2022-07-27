Cruise tourism rebound; CDC drops cruise line rules

Local tourism officials are reporting “record breaking” cruise visitor arrivals to The Bahamas, but the numbers show only a modest uptick overall when compared to pre-pandemic arrivals. Still, Deputy Director General of Tourism Kenneth Romer said cruise tourism has experienced a rebound.

“We have been experiencing record breaking amounts of vessels calling on the Port of Nassau as well as seeing a return to pre-pandemic visitor arrival numbers. More so, we are witnessing the largest amount of inaugurals during recent times. Our local entrepreneurs and stakeholders, especially in the downtown area, have expressed great delight in the rebound and recovery efforts. We are all very optimistic about the future of cruise tourism.

“The cruise industry associations continue to express confidence in their partnership with The Bahamas and look to us as the regional leader in tourism,” Romer told The Nassau Guardian.

The numbers

A look at cruise arrivals year-over-year from 2021 to 2022 demonstrates the stark contrast. It is important to note, however, that the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had imposed a ban on cruising from US ports from March 2020 through July 2021. That ban practically eliminated cruise visitors to The Bahamas during the period.

Arrivals in March 2021 were 35, versus 464,690 arrivals in March 2022. Going back to March 2020 – the month the ban was implemented – there were 214,035 cruise visitors.

In May 2021, there were 429 cruise visitors, versus 361,837 passengers in May 2022. In May 2020, just into the pandemic, there were no cruise visitors recorded. In May 2019, there were 413,944 visitors.

CDC mandate dropped

Meanwhile, the CDC has dropped its COVID-19 program for cruise ships. The move means that the CDC no longer regulates or tracks COVID-19 on cruise ships sailing out of the US.

Initially a set of mandatory measures cruise lines had to follow to continue sailing, the program eventually became voluntary and has now been scrapped entirely.

It remains to be seen whether this means cruise lines will drop pre-cruise testing and vaccination requirements. The absence of the CDC mandate might lead cruisers to expect that vaccine requirements and pre-cruise testing may soon go away, but industry experts disagree. They say that while cruise lines do indeed want the easiest, most inclusive rules, they also want customers to feel safe.

While it may be too early to assess what impact the move may have on cruise tourism to The Bahamas, The Nassau Guardian understands that Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism Chester Cooper is expected to raise the matter with Cabinet this week to determine a policy position.

Background

While some destinations may continue to require testing, meaning no change in policy is likely to be absolute, the CDC’s decision appears to pave the way for the cruise lines to mostly drop the testing requirement. Given that The Bahamas has greatly relaxed COVID-19 restrictions so far, it remains to be seen how much further this jurisdiction will go in the new environment.

The CDC had imposed severe restrictions on the industry, limiting capacity on ships, requiring masks, mandating vaccinations for anyone ages 12 and over, and insisting on pre-cruise testing and monitoring of crew positive tests. These limitations were enshrined in the “COVID-19 Program for Cruise Ships”.

The program became voluntary, and then, last week, without fanfare or explanation, the CDC scrapped the program entirely. The CDC will continue to publish guidance to help cruise ships continue to provide a safer and healthier environment for passengers, crew and communities going forward.

Every cruise line at present requires all passengers to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than two days before their cruise and all passengers ages 12 and over must also be vaccinated.

Industry response

Royal Caribbean International President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Bayley expected that while pre-cruise testing is likely to go away, it would “be around for another couple of months.”

Bayley told passengers on last week’s “President’s Cruise” aboard the cruise ship Ovation of the Seas that he expected the vaccination requirement for all passengers ages 12 and over will remain. Vaccines have helped limit the number of severe cases onboard cruise ships, and industry insiders point out that showing vaccination cards is a much smaller ask of passengers than requiring them to get tested no more than two days before their cruises.

Meanwhile, outgoing Carnival Cruise Lines Chief Executive Officer Arnold Donald welcomed the move. Donald told Travel Weekly, “The fact is we were being held, and we felt unfairly, to a different standard: a zero-risk standard relative to the rest of the travel and leisure sector and the rest of society. We finally got to a place that brings us much closer to where the rest of society is in terms of freedom to operate responsibly.”