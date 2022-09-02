Crushin’ on Little Big Town

Having to switch their show from on the beach under the stars to an indoor performance in the Imperial Ballroom, did nothing to take away from the amazing performance by American country music vocal group, Little Big Town. The quartet absolutely crushed the Atlantis stage to close out Country Week at the resort.

Little Big Town, known for its lush sound, seamlessly melds catchy pop and modern country with elements of the genre’s traditional earthy roots and flawless synchronicity of its four-part harmonies which sets them apart from other Country music artists, took to the stage with the lake-ready Pontoon to kick off their show, and closed with “Boondocks” a song that celebrates their rural upbringings with tough-sounding country.

The quartet saved the dreamy, retro-tinged “Girl Crush,” a career-changing tune that won CMA awards and GRAMMY awards, which was critically praised and that turned them into a household name and the horn-blasted rave-up “Wine, Beer, Whiskey” for their penultimate offerings. They knew their already fired up fans would be put over the top, and that is exactly what happened.

With all the members – Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schalpman, Phillip Sweet, and Jimi Westbrook – switching up lead vocal duties during the set, Little Big Town delivered a 21-count selection of their songs over their hour-and-a-half performance on Saturday, August 27, with everything from “Nightfall” which expands on their capacity for lyrical nuance, to singles like “Day Drinking,” “Sober,” to “Turn Lights On” – all in perfect harmony.

They also included tracks – “All Summer” and “Hell Yeah” from their upcoming 10th studio album “Mr. Sun” set to drop on September 16.

The GRAMMY, ACM and CMA Award winning band announced the drop during their Atlantis performance. They have described “Mr. Sun” as an “emotional record” and say it “holds hands well” with their last album “Nightfall.”

“Mr. Sun” focuses on better days ahead, the value of friendships and family and touches on heartbreak and letting go, but is full of sunshine and joy. The album features the ballad “Rich Man” – written by Westbrook and centers around the important things in life – love and family.