Crypto consumers comfortable despite volatility, research finds

Despite the controversy and domino effect within the cryptocurrency industry caused by the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX – once one of the world’s largest exchanges – consumer confidence in the volatile currency remains high.

According to research from Paxos, a leading regulated blockchain infrastructure and tokenization platform, crypto users remain unfazed in the midst of the volatility in the crypto market.

Paxos said it found that 75 percent of respondents to its research said they are “very confident or somewhat confident in the future of cryptocurrency”.

“An additional 72 percent of respondents reported that they have little or no concern about the volatility the crypto markets experienced over the last year,” noted a statement from Paxos.

“Furthermore, despite the high-profile collapses and oversight issues stemming from the implosion of FTX and others, consumer trust in intermediaries for crypto holding remains high, with 89 percent of respondents saying that they continue to trust banks, crypto exchanges and/or mobile payments apps to hold their crypto.

“There is huge appetite among consumers for greater expansion of crypto into their everyday financial lives – specifically, financial transactions.

“When asked what their most desired use cases for crypto are, three of the top responses called for greater integration in daily financial activity, including paying for goods and services (42 percent); credit cards or loyalty card programs (38 percent); and sending money to friends and family (34 percent). Other top use cases included long-term investing (52 percent) and day trading (36 percent).”

The research also revealed that consumers of crypto are interested in seeing their local banks and traditional financial service providers offer the products.

In December, The Central Bank of The Bahamas (CBOB) released its Draft Digital Assets Guidelines, that provides supervised financial institutions (SFIs) with a look at what is expected if financial institutions engage with digital assets and digital asset providers.

The overarching theme of the paper is that SFIs should only deal in digital assets that are backed by fiat currency, or some other tangible asset or security.

The paper came a little more than one month after the collapse of FTX.

It is understood that while operating in The Bahamas, FTX had relationships with local SFIs. No local banks currently sell or trade crypto.

The CBOB’s paper explains to SFIs: “SFIs are also required to notify the Central Bank prior to onboarding relationships with digital asset service providers. SFIs should communicate the details of the relationship and ensure that the entity has the proper risk management framework, to mitigate any risks that could materialize from third party or outsourcing arrangements.

“Any additional requirements would depend on the SFI’s existing reporting requirements, profitability, and capital adequacy. Further, it is the duty of the SFI to inform the Central Bank of any third party service provider arrangements in which the licensee may be involved.”

The CBOB paper also explains to SFIs that wish to carry out services with digital assets to ensure that they are properly held and capitalized.

Paxos said the appetite that exists for commercial banks to carry and trade crypto speaks to consumer interest in them delivering “a better experience to their customers by leveraging crypto to diversify their product offerings”.

“Banks stand to play a key role in driving crypto success moving forward,” Paxos said.

“Three quarters of respondents indicated that they would be likely or very likely to purchase crypto from their primary bank if it were offered, representing a 12 percent increase over 2022.

“Additionally, 45 percent of respondents said that they would be encouraged to invest more in crypto if there were more mainstream adoption by banks and other financial institutions, with 40 percent of respondents saying they would be encouraged to invest more in crypto if more merchants accepted crypto payments.”

The Paxos research added that banks would be able to attract older segments of the population to crypto if they got involved.

“When asked how likely they were to buy crypto from their primary bank, 81 percent of respondents aged 35-55 said they were either very likely or likely to do so,” the research found.

“Meanwhile, only 63 percent of respondents aged 18-34 said they were very likely or likely to do so.”

Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis said recently that The Bahamas has not given up on its bid to become a cryptocurrency hub, explaining that there will be more communication from the government on the promotion of this jurisdiction as a crypto space soon.

Halkitis said while the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX was an unfortunate circumstance, the government has not abandoned the idea of becoming a hub in its wake.

“You’ll see some more communication from us in terms of continuing to promote the jurisdiction. As more information has come to light, we’ve seen that our regulators have acted swiftly and appropriately. So, we think its a space whereby we can become a hub,” said Halkitis.

“It [cryptocurrency] is by its nature an industry that is very volatile, and I think investors would be wise to treat it as such when it comes to their asset allocation.

“But I don’t think we throw the baby out with the bath water. I think it’s still a viable niche.”