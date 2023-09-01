Cryptocurrency Tether partners with Bahamas based bank Britannia

Tether has tied itself to Bahamas-based bank Britannia, according to an article on Crypto News.

Tether is the architect of the USDT stablecoin of the same name, and according to Crypto News, “has closed a partnership” with the bank as a “dollar transfer processor on its platform”.

“The partnership between both entities will allow Tether to expand its regional presence,” the article said.

“It’s unclear when both entities started collaborating, but the bank became the third entity in the country to work with Tether.”

Tether current has a market capitalization of almost $83 billion, according to CoinDesk.

The article explains that Britannia Bank and Trust has connections to Switzerland, and the UK and has operated in The Bahamas for over 20 years.

While Tether is described as the most traded cryptocurrencies in the world, more so than Bitcoin, Crypto News explains that it has had pitfalls “due to lack of transparency”.

“Tether has faced recent problems related to its transparency and reserve backing,” the article said.

“For instance, it was accused of not providing sufficient evidence to prove that fiat currency fully backs its reserves.

“One of the significant issues raised against Tether is its association with Wall Street banks. Tether has denied any connection with these banks and has emphasized that it is not interested in being controlled by them.

“The company has also dismissed rumors and tricks from unknown sources that aim to create panic and undermine its credibility.

“While the company has denied the allegations and promised to address the issues, doubts persist among critics and investors.

“The future of Tether will depend on its ability to provide more transparency and regain the trust of the cryptocurrency community.”

After the collapse of FTX late last year, FTX’s founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) tried to turn to Tether when his company faced liquidity issues.

Tether turned SBF down.

Britannia is listed as a holder of a license under the Digital Assets and Registered Exchanges (DARE) regime, according to the Securities Commission of The Bahamas, and is registered to carry out the “provision of an exchange between digital assets and fiat currencies”.