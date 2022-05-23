Business

Crystal Cruises ships arrested in Feb. being auctioned

Photo of Chester Robards Chester Robards Send an email May 23, 2022
298 1 minute read
Crystal Symphony.

The two Crystal Cruises ships that were arrested by Bahamian authorities in February are now going to auction next month.

An article on maritime news website The Maritime Executive revealed that The Bahamas’ Supreme Court published a notice of sale for both the Crystal Symphony and Crystal Serenity.

The ships were seized by Bahamian authorities after a Florida court ordered the arrest of the Crystal Cruises vessels when the company was sued in January by its fuel supplier over unpaid fuel bills.

The litigation began after it was announced in early January that Crystal’s parent company Genting Hong Kong went bankrupt.

According to The Maritime Executive article, the banks holding lien on the ships will have the final say on who gets to purchase the ships and at what price.

“The banks that hold the mortgages will decide the outcome of the auctions, as they could move to take over the ships through the auctions or petition the court to reject the bids if they are deemed too low,” the article said.

“The administrators in Florida overseeing the liquidation of the company reported recently that over 30,000 creditors filed claims.

“In addition, the fuel supplier that set off the collapse when they moved to arrest the cruise ships for unpaid bills, other suppliers, former crew members, travelers with reservations, and travel agents due commissions are believed to be among the claims.

“The Federal Maritime Commission has also set up a mechanism for passengers covered by the cruise line’s bond to be reimbursed.

“Separately in Florida, the contents of Crystal’s offices and warehouse are being sold off in an auction ending next week. It includes everything from surplus furniture to computer screens and even pallets of playing cards with the cruise line’s logo.”

Both ships remain in Bahamian waters, according to the article.

It added that bids for the ships, accompanied by a ten percent deposit, are due to the court by June 7.

“They would then have an additional seven days to complete the acquisition and take possession of the ships on an ‘as is, where is’ basis,” the article said.

Photo of Chester Robards Chester Robards Send an email May 23, 2022
298 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of Chester Robards

Chester Robards

Chester Robards rejoined The Nassau Guardian in November 2017 as a senior business reporter. He has covered myriad topics and events for The Nassau Guardian. Education: Florida International University, BS in Journalism

Related Articles

Photo of Govt will ensure tax burden is equitable, says Halkitis

Govt will ensure tax burden is equitable, says Halkitis

May 23, 2022
Photo of Treco: Allow property & casualty insurers to externalize part of investment portfolios

Treco: Allow property & casualty insurers to externalize part of investment portfolios

May 23, 2022
Photo of Bahamian entrepreneur gets Shark Tank seal of approval

Bahamian entrepreneur gets Shark Tank seal of approval

May 23, 2022
Photo of Roughly 30% of SBDC loan holders delinquent

Roughly 30% of SBDC loan holders delinquent

May 20, 2022
Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker