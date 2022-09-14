Customs, immigration union, govt sign new contract   

The Bahamas Customs, Immigration and Allied Workers Union (BCIAWU) and the government signed a three-year industrial agreement.

It was the fifth industrial agreement signed between the government and a union since the Davis administration took office last September.

It was also the second agreement signed between the government and a union yesterday.

BCIAWU President Sloane Smith praised Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis for following through on his pledge to build better relationships with unions.

“It goes without saying that customs and immigration really drive this economy,” said Smith at a signing ceremony at the Office of the Prime Minister.

“We are as important as any other person, any other grouping in the public service.

“Oftentimes we feel, madam minister, that we may not be as appreciated; but thanks to the events of September 16 last year, that notion has significantly changed.

“By virtue of the agreement that we signed with the government we’ve seen tremendous inroads into the relationship between the government and the workers in this country.”

The union has roughly 1,300 members, Smith said.

“… During a difficult time, the government is offering marginal increases, if I may say it that way,” he said.

“Though marginal, it is something that the membership accepted.

“Once the membership accepted it, we go along with that. So, in terms of increases in the first year, we are looking at least one increment plus a normal increment.

“In the second year, they are offering two increments, plus the normal increment. In the third year, one increment plus the normal increment.”

Each increment is $600, Smith explained.

He said, “Additionally, we have a small increase in the uniform allowance. It may not seem significant, but in the grand scheme of things, that accounts for a lot.

“Then there is the small issue of the shift allowance. There were a number of persons in the bargaining unit who were being disadvantaged.

“What we saw in this agreement, the government was willing to address that anomaly. So, we can say to the hundreds of customs and immigration officers who previously were not receiving shift allowance that they will in fact be receiving a $250 shift allowance.

“Now, as if that is not good enough, the government has also agreed to give us dental and vision coverage. That is significant.”

Minister of State in the Public Service Pia Glover-Rolle and Minister of Economic Affairs Michael Halkitis were present during the signing.

Financial Secretary Simon Wilson praised customs and immigration workers for their efforts.

“This year we have seen extraordinary efforts by customs and by immigration in terms of stepping up to the plate and driving the revenue performance of this country,” he said.

“Today’s paper talked about the revenue performance and that is largely attributed to the efforts of the men and women in the Customs Department as well as the Immigration Department.

“This is not what we wanted to do. This is all we could afford.”

The Ministry of Finance reported that the government’s revenue collection increased by over $700 million in the 2021/2022 fiscal year when compared to the previous fiscal year.