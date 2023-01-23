CWCO continues to assist with the gift of education

Graduating high school in 2020 during the height of the pandemic was a challenge for many students, including ReSadé Burrows. The normal routine of ending the final secondary school term with the completion of Bahamas General Certificate of Secondary Education examinations (BGCSEs) and the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) was on hiatus, and whether college would be online or in person was uncertain.

ReSadé, however, as a policeman’s daughter, knew that despite the uncertainty of what was to come, her educational experience would be backed by the Royal Bahamas Police Force Dependants’ Trust, funded by various private and business sectors including Consolidated Water (Bahamas) Ltd. (CWCO).

Just before her fourth birthday, ReSadé Burrows lost her father, Detective Corporal 2453 Desmond D. Burrows, who was killed in the course of duty. The trust is a program that assists on an as-needed basis, the dependents of police officers who have died as a result of on-the-job injuries and also the families and dependents of police officers who have become incapacitated as a result of physical or mental injury sustained during the course of duty.

“The Dependants’ Trust has continued to be a constant presence in my educational journey, continually checking in and ensuring not only that tuition is paid but also textbooks and other necessary ancillary needs are taken care of,” said ReSadé.

CWCO recognizing the important role community partners have in supporting children in precarious circumstances has regularly contributed to the trust.

ReSadé does not take for granted the assistance that she is getting toward her education, and has marked the start of another semester as she works toward a bachelor’s degree in psychology. Prior to passing the University of The Bahamas’ entrance exam, she earned a certificate in teaching English as a second language (ESL) and interned as a teacher’s aide and an ESL tutor.

Henderson Cash, CWCO general manager, said ReSadé is an example of the importance of the trust.

“The Dependants’ Trust has been beneficial to ReSadé since she was a preschooler. CWCO is proud to be a long-serving donor and is pleased to assist in ensuring children who have faced challenges and a loss similar to her own are able to access education worry-free.”

Cash said that the reverse osmosis water supplier is committed to supporting educational and skills training and other nation-building initiatives for the youth of The Bahamas.