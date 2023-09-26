Funeral service for Cynthia Florence Geraldine Murphy-Harris, 95 yrs., a resident of #23 John Street & formerly of St. John’s, Antigua, will be held at Evangelic Assembly Church of God in Christ, Baillou Hill Road & Fleming Street on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 11:00 a.m.

Officiating: Rev. Patrick V. Smith. Interment follows in Southern Cemetery, Cowpen & Spikenard Roads.

Left to celebrate her life and legacy are: One Daughter: Autharine Murphy; One Son: Anthony Harris; One Daughter in-law: Naomi Harris; Adopted Children: Superintendant Of The Royal Bahamas Police Force Darvy Pratt and Margaret Pratt; Coretta Scott- Darling; Lisa Thompson and her husband Phillip Thompson; Rachel Alves de Lima and her husband Maximiliano Alves de Lima; Eight Grandchildren: Anesha, Joshua, Antonya, Antonio, Ethan and Nathan Harris; , Darville Pratt Gavin Gordon Two Great- Grandchildren: Levantae Brown and Ariah Whylly; Adopted Sister: Nicky Nicholls; Numerous Relative and Friends including: Pastor Patrick Smith and family; Karen Bell and family; Elder Sands and Lydia Sands; and the entire Evangelic Assembly Church family; Elamae Evans and family; Debbie Sands and family, Nadine Bain and family; Elizabeth Pratt and family, Maedell Pratt and family, Claudia Gibbs and family, Rev. T. G. Morrison and family; Sonia Bostwick and family; Brian Smith and family of Canada; Mackey Adderley and family; Carolyn Mackey and family; Berth Pratt and family of Maimi Florida; Marjorie Mitchell and Family of Florida; Jacklyn Mackey and family; Louis Mackey and family; Caroline Rahming and family; Cheyenne Smith and family; Louise and family; Katrina and family; Shanika Riley- Powell and family; The Pedican family; Paula from John Street; Davon Adderley; Michelle Moss and Family; Cassandra Evans; Sophia Thompson, Nicola Valcourt, Albany, Ministry of Education & Ministry of Immigration.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-3:00 p.m. on Saturday & on Sunday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until service time.