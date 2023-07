Less than a minute

Death Notice

Cynthia Maria Bullard aged 83 of Malcom Road East, and formerly of Staniard Creek, Andros died at PMH on 28th June, 2023.

She is survived by: Husband: Lorenzo Bullard Sons: Antonio Bullard, Daintree Williams Daughters: Venell Morris, Dominique Arthur , Brothers: Ernest and Daniel Duncombe Sister: Esther Anderson and 10 grandchildren 4 great grandchildren

Host of other relatives and friends including Juliana Bullard and Lavon Morris