Funeral Announcement for Cynthia Smith, age 81 years, a resident of Monastery Park, Nassau, New Providence, and formerly of Steventon, Exuma, will be held at 10am, on Friday, August 11th, 2023, at Salem Union Baptist Church, Taylor Street, Nassau, New Providence.

Officiating will be Rev’d Dr. Edris Bowe, Associate Minister, assisted by other ministers of the Gospel. Interment will be held in Steventon, Exuma, on Saturday, August 12th, 2023.

She is survived by her Children: Kathleen Michelle Lewis, Camela Cynthia McKinney, Theodore Oliver, Alfred Oliver, Alozno Alfonzo Hepburn; Grandchildren: Dwayne, Dwight and Deandra McKinney, Nathaniel and Natandra Lewis, Jevon Theodore and Jacob Oliver, Alexzandra and Alyandra Hepburn; Great Grandchildren: Dwight McKinney Jr., Desha McKinney, Christian McKinney, Alandra Roach, Alicia Roach, Alcott Roach, Olander Javon Chandler; Numerous Nieces including: Jennie Bain, Vaneria Dixon; Numerous Nephews including: Haven King, Utony Pennerman, Troy Smith, Sam Smith, Solomon Rolle; Godchild: Dr. Stacy Newton Booker; Friends: Mabel Newton, Nadine Adderley, Peter, Peterson, Kayla Hanna, Elizabeth Sainvil, Dora Roach and family, Reverend Adam Brown and Family, Bursel Reckley and Jerome Woods, Linda Outten, Barbara Reckley, Susan Smith, children of Louise Jones, children of Rydell Beisdett, and many more relatives and friends too numerous to name at this time.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects at Cedar Crest Funeral Home and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Baillou Hill Roads, Thursday, August 10th, 2023, from 12 noon to 5pm, and at the church on Friday, from 9am until service time.