DEATH NOTICE

Cyril Dion Bethell Sr age 45 years of Palm Beach Street, died at his residence on Sunday, May 22nd, 2022.

He is Survived by his Wife: Adriel Bethell; Son: Cyril Bethell Jr; Daughter: Asia Bethell; Stepson: Ashton Julien, Mother: Albertha Roberts; Brother: Alfred Gibson Sr; Sisters: Florene Gibson, Mildred Deal, Delerese Gibson, Samantha Gulliford and Monique Gibson and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.