Obituaries

Cyril Dion Bethell Sr￼

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email June 2, 2022
85 Less than a minute

DEATH NOTICE

Cyril Dion Bethell Sr age 45 years of Palm Beach Street, died at his residence on Sunday, May 22nd,  2022.

He is Survived by his Wife: Adriel Bethell; Son: Cyril Bethell Jr; Daughter: Asia Bethell; Stepson: Ashton Julien, Mother: Albertha Roberts; Brother: Alfred Gibson Sr; Sisters: Florene Gibson, Mildred Deal, Delerese Gibson, Samantha Gulliford and Monique Gibson and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email June 2, 2022
85 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Related Articles

Photo of Rodiles Michel Jr.

Rodiles Michel Jr.

June 2, 2022
Photo of Bornel Ambrister

Bornel Ambrister

June 2, 2022
Photo of Antonio Trevor Thompson 

Antonio Trevor Thompson 

June 2, 2022
Photo of Patrick Neil Gittens Butler￼￼

Patrick Neil Gittens Butler￼￼

June 2, 2022
Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker