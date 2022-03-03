Cyril Leon Ferguson “Fergie”age 51 of Pinedale Street, died at his residence on Sunday, 27th February, 2022.

He was Predeceased by his Parents Leon Cyril Ferguson & Clara Adderley and Brother, Lorenzo Ferguson.

He was survived by his Son: Cyril Ferguson Jr. Brothers: Leon and Leonardo Ferguson, Calvin Adderley, Sisters: Anika and Anisia Ferguson, Delerena and Clarice Adderley.

And a host of other relatives and friends .

Funeral arrangements are being made and will be outlined at a later date.