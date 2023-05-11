Obituaries
Dale Cecil K. Babb
Dale Cecil K. Babb, aged 62 of Golf Course Boulevard, Sea Breeze Estate, died at The Princess Margaret Hospital, on Sunday, 7th May, 2023.
He is survived by his Mother: Evely Babb; Sisters: Fayne Babb and Sandy Watkins; Brothers: Wayde, Kenrick, and Melvin Babb; Aunts: Patricia Bootle, Jean Babb, and Sandra Miller; Uncles: Fritz Bootle and Jeffrey Babb; Numerous nieces & nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.