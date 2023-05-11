Dale Cecil K. Babb, aged 62 of Golf Course Boulevard, Sea Breeze Estate, died at The Princess Margaret Hospital, on Sunday, 7th May, 2023.

He is survived by his Mother: Evely Babb; Sisters: Fayne Babb and Sandy Watkins; Brothers: Wayde, Kenrick, and Melvin Babb; Aunts: Patricia Bootle, Jean Babb, and Sandra Miller; Uncles: Fritz Bootle and Jeffrey Babb; Numerous nieces & nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.