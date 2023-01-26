Funeral services for D’AMATTO ISHMAEL DEVEAUX, 32 years affectionately called “DEO” will be held on Friday, January 27th, 2023, 11:00 a.m. at the Zion Yamacraw Baptist Church, Yamacraw Hill Road, Nassau, Bahamas. Officiating will be Rev. Dr. Glendon E. Rolle, assisted by other ministers of the gospel.

Interment will follow in Woodlawn Gardens Cemetery, off Soldier Road.

Deo will be lovingly remembered by his Parents: Timothy & Elaine Deveaux-Hall, Derek & Cabrina Colebroke, Grandmother: Estella Cox, Daughter: Diave Williams, Brothers: Donte’ Deveaux, Darius & Deondre Hall, Dereck Jr., Leonardo, Adrick & Valentiono Colebrooke, Sisters: Erin Hall and Breea Colebrooke & Ronell Coakley, Aunts & Uncles: Monique Deveaux-Cooper, Barbara Hanna, Tesha Fritz, Carlos Deveaux, Ellie & Virdell Josey, Rev. Franklin & Katy Clarke, Wayde and Nicola Colebrooke, Ricardo & Yvonne Colebrooke, Edison & Marion Sturrup, Nieces & Nephews: Jhadari Hall, Cameron Deveaux, Dereck III , Leonardo Jr. & Lazaro Colebrooke, Samuel Darling, Angel & Alexcia Colebrooke; Cousins: Devan McPhee, Randell, Randy, Rashad & Ranque Cooper, Carlos Jr & Justin Deveaux, Symphonee Hanna, Tarafi, Adessa, Aminah, Iodelye, Wayde Jr, Brandon, Kevin, Ricardo & Dortannian Colebrooke; Special Friends: Omar Woods, Clyde (tire and repair shop), Natasha Newton & family, the Ragged Island and Eighth Street, the Grove family, and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Viewing will be held at Zion Yamacraw Baptist Church, Yamacraw Hill Road on Thursday 26th January, 2023 between the hours of 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and at the church on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until service time.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by House Of Paradise Mortuary.