DEATH NOTICE

DAMATTO ISHMAMEL DEVEAUX

Age 32 of 8th Street, Coconut Grove, died at his residence on December 22nd, 2022

He is survived by his mother Elaine Deveaux-Hall of Ontario, Canada; father: Dereck Colebrook; step-father: Timothy Hall of Ontario, Canada; stepmother: Cabrine Colebrooke; daughter: Diave Elaine Deveaux; sister: Erin Hall and Breea Colebrooke; brothers: Donte Deveaux, Darius and Deondre Hall, Leonardo, Aldrick, Dereck Jr. and Valentino Colebrooke; grandmother: Estell Cox of Mastic Point, North Andros.