Obituaries
DAMATTO ISHMAMEL DEVEAUX
DEATH NOTICE
DAMATTO ISHMAMEL DEVEAUX
Age 32 of 8th Street, Coconut Grove, died at his residence on December 22nd, 2022
He is survived by his mother Elaine Deveaux-Hall of Ontario, Canada; father: Dereck Colebrook; step-father: Timothy Hall of Ontario, Canada; stepmother: Cabrine Colebrooke; daughter: Diave Elaine Deveaux; sister: Erin Hall and Breea Colebrooke; brothers: Donte Deveaux, Darius and Deondre Hall, Leonardo, Aldrick, Dereck Jr. and Valentino Colebrooke; grandmother: Estell Cox of Mastic Point, North Andros.