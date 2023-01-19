Obituaries

DAMATTO ISHMAMEL DEVEAUX

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email January 19, 2023
0 125 Less than a minute

DEATH NOTICE

DAMATTO ISHMAMEL DEVEAUX

Age 32 of 8th Street, Coconut Grove, died at his residence on December 22nd, 2022

He is survived by his mother Elaine Deveaux-Hall of Ontario, Canada; father: Dereck Colebrook; step-father: Timothy Hall of Ontario, Canada; stepmother: Cabrine Colebrooke; daughter: Diave Elaine Deveaux; sister: Erin Hall and Breea Colebrooke; brothers: Donte Deveaux, Darius and Deondre Hall, Leonardo, Aldrick, Dereck Jr. and Valentino Colebrooke; grandmother: Estell Cox of Mastic Point, North Andros.

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email January 19, 2023
0 125 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Related Articles

Benson W. Knowles

January 19, 2023

Albertha Theresa Roberts (née Kelly)

January 19, 2023

Ret. Justice, Roger Keith Gomez Sr.

January 19, 2023

Viola Alecia Rahming

January 19, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also
Close
Back to top button