Dame Marguerite hits out at PLP

In comments that proved hugely controversial and were widely shared on social media yesterday, former Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling accused the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) of using her late husband’s memory and legacy for its own benefit.

Following an ecumenical service at St. Agnes Anglican Church marking the 56th anniversary of Majority Rule, some attendees marched to the mausoleum of former Prime Minister Sir Lynden Pindling.

As she stood next to his mausoleum, Dame Marguerite said, “Before this – whatever it is – gets underway, let me set the record straight.

“There was a man called Lynden Pindling who walked, talked [and] didn’t know a thing about South Andros until I had to go and tell the people he was coming to run against Cyril Stevenson.

“If we hadn’t put Pindling there Stevenson would have won.”

PLP Chairman Fred Mitchell, who was standing behind her, walked up and patted her elbow. But Dame Marguerite didn’t flinch and kept talking. Mitchell retreated a few steps back.

She continued, “Pray for me please because I am feeling very, very something today.

“I don’t like what I see because nothing happened until Pindling came on the scene. I thank you for coming out today but the leadership was so excited, they forgot I existed.

“I just want to let you know that I am alive, doing well, of sound mind, and in good health and waiting for all that is going to take place because I do not like it.

“I am sorry, Mr. Mitchell. I am sorry. I am sorry. I cannot contain it any longer because you are using this as a stepping stone and I do not appreciate it.”

A member of the crowd said, “Still love Pindling, you know.”

Dame Marguerite replied, “I should hope so because we are standing on his shoulders and the other men who fought with him in the trenches.”

She added, “I come here today in respect out of the work my husband has done along with his other fellow workers in this country.

“I don’t want anyone to use this to play him cheap because I will not stand for it. Sorry, Mr. Prime Minister, I promised you that I was going to behave.

“But I think you all should know who I am by now.

“And, you owe me an apology and I expect, Mr. Chairman, right now.”

With that she turned and walked into the crowd.

Many in attendance applauded.

“We love you Ms. Pindling and we love your husband, may his soul rest in eternal peace,” one man said.

There was a loud “woo” from another.

Majority Rule Day commemorates the 1967 general election victory of the Pindling-led PLP, which defeated the United Bahamian Party. The election produced a tie between the two parties that was only broken after Sir Randol Fawkes, who represented the labor movement, and Sir Alvin Braynen, an independent, both threw their support behind the PLP.

After her speech, Mitchell took the podium and thanked Dame Marguerite.

“If any apology is due, it’s due because of the goodness of our heart,” he said.

“It’s due because we wanted to pay tribute to your husband and it is due because we wanted to move with a quick pace to ensure that that memory is etched in the minds and collective history of our country.

“No disrespect to you. We all are here to support you today.

“You remember when it was just you and I standing up here alone in this graveyard? It makes a difference to be in government. Our prime minister led us to a victory so we are here in government today, one year later, much better than we were a year ago.

“I thank you for allowing this ceremony to go forward and know that in our hearts, we love you, we support you.

“We will do everything to ensure that Lynden Pindling’s memory is etched, his contributions etched in the history of this country.”

Following the ceremony, Mitchell was asked his reaction to Dame Marguerite’s comments.

“Here’s my general reaction to these things, when you get a certain age you can say whatever you want,” he said.

“I really can’t rise to that. It’s as simple as that. She is who she is. She is the widow of the former prime minister. She was there at the start. So, she is entitled to her views and I leave it at that.”

In March 2021, months before then Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis called a snap election for that September, Monique Pindling, the daughter of Sir Lynden, said the party did not want her on its ticket because of the negativity associated with her father’s legacy.

“You don’t want him, and I say ‘him’ because I didn’t take it personally because I look at it as the name brand,” she said.

“You don’t want the name on the ticket but yet, like you say, you want to go to the graveyard.

“You want to go to this and when you speak, you speak about him and you speak about his vision and you speak about what he stood for. But if we don’t own him 100 percent, you all can’t own him 100 percent.”

PLP Leader Philip “Brave” Davis, who was later victorious during the 2021 election, denied her claim.