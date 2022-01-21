Dames nets 10 points as Blue Devils wins three straight

Joshua Dames came away with 10 points, helping the Kansas City Community College Blue Devils blow out the Hesston College Larks, 95-59, at the Yost Center in Hesston, Kansas, on Wednesday.

It was the Blue Devils’ third straight win and their 11th on the season. They sport an 11-6 win/loss record and are 2-0 in Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference play. They play in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region VI.

Dames shot the 3-for-9 from the field and made two three-point shots. He was perfect from the free throw line as he went 2-for-2 from there. He was also able to grab five rebounds, and had one steal and a block in just 17 minutes on the floor.

Missing from the lineup was his Bahamian teammate Bradley Lightbourne.

Dames scored the first bucket of the game at the 18:28 mark of the first half to put his team up 2-0. He got the green light to shoot as he took three attempts within the first three minutes of the game.

With the Blue Devils up 29-26, with 3:06 left in the half, they separated themselves from the Larks with a 13-5 scoring run to go into the second half with a 42-31 lead.

The Bahamian was active offensively in the second half with eight total points – tied for the most points for his team in that half. With 13:57 left in the second half, the guard was able to give his team their largest lead with a three-point shot that put them up 55-35. That lead got extended to 68-37 with 12:31 left in the game. Dames checked out of the game for good and his team never eased up on the Larks.

It was a 54-28 advantage for the Blue Devils in the second half. As a team, the Blue Devils shot 55.3 percent on the night which includes 64.9 percent shooting from the field in the second half.

Dames, and hopefully Lightbourne as well, will be in action against the Highland Community College Scottie – Kansas on Saturday at 3 p.m. That game will be played at Ben Allen FieldHouse, in Highland, Kansas.

Richard Lowe and the Western Oklahoma State College Pioneers were not so fortunate as they lost 84-65 to the Connors State College Cowboys on their campus in Altus, Oklahoma, on Monday night. It was their third straight loss and they sport a 9-9 record. They are 0-6 in their conference in the NJCAA Region II.

Lowe led his team with 16 points on the night but missed out on a double-double, finishing one rebound short with nine rebounds. Six of his rebounds came on the offensive glass. He shot 4-for-10 from the field and 8-for-14 from the charity stripe. He added two steals.

It was a close first half with the Pioneers holding a slim 37-36 lead. The Cowboys piled it on in the second half as they

overpowered the Pioneers in that half, outscoring them 46-28 to take control of the game.

Lowe and the Pioneers returned to action last night when they were on the road against Redlands Community College but the result of that game was unavailable up to press time.