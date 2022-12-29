Obituaries

Damutri Thurston

Less than a minute

Death Notice 

For Damutri Thurston, 19

A resident of Dumping Ground Corner, Bain Town 

Died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Wednesday 21st December ,2022

He’s survived by his Mother:Andrea Dean Emily Mitchell , Step father:Bruce Colebroke Sr,

Daughter:Dametria Danola Thurston

Siblings:Georgette Georgina DeAndrea Poitier Nardo & Leonardo Stevens, Anthony & Anthonece Papageorge, Brittney Rishae Brooks, Barnesha Taylor, Jawaun Ambrister, Vernal Johnson, Antionette Turnquest Jessica Fowler, Brenelle & Bruce Colebroke Jr Jasmine & Latoya Poitier, Elvardo, Gary, Arlington, Dajah, Ashley, Denay, Princess, Derinika, Shaquae, Mika, Neville Jr, Richard, Jay, Rambo, Bradley, Dudley, Vincent, Lashawn, Sammy, Sidney, Nardo

Special friend:Nicole Bellevue along with a host of other relatives and friends. 

Funeral arrangements are being finalized and funeral announcements will be announced at a later date. 

