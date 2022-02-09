Dancehall concert hopes dashed by Ministry of Health

Two Dexta Daps concerts that were set to be held on New Providence and Grand Bahama this weekend have been canceled after the Ministry of Health denied its organizers permission to hold the event.

The organizers said tickets will be fully refunded.

The news came after Minister of Health Dr. Michael Darville told reporters yesterday that the ministry had rejected both of the organizers’ applications to hold the event.

He said the first rejection came on January 17.

When asked about the likelihood of health officials approving a third application, Darville replied, “It’s very unlikely because we’re in the middle of a pandemic. Our hospitals are under tremendous strain and it is important for us to get our schools opened fully.

“The only source of control that we can execute at the Ministry of Health is large gatherings and the science is clear that large gatherings, irrespective of the circumstances, are high risk for community spread.

“So, we have to protect the country and we must execute the tools that we have in our toolbox in order to do so.”The prime minister imposed a 30-person limit on all outdoor gatherings and a 20-person limit on all indoor events in December amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Despite this limitation, Atlantis hosted an outdoor Doja Cat concert with hundreds of attendees on January 1. Baha Mar hosted an indoor John Legend concert two months before.

Resorts World Bimini recently announced that it will host a Shaggy concert at the end of the month and Atlantis said it will host a Sheryl Crow concert in May.

Darville said the government has made it clear that it does not approve of concerts anywhere, including hotels.

“The record will reflect the Ministry of Health and Wellness made that extremely obvious and clear and we hold that same position as we speak,” he said when asked why it is okay for people to attend concerts at hotels but not at non-hotel sites.

When asked if concert promoters are expected to comply with health protocols when hotels are permitted to host concerts, Darville replied, “Well, the Ministry of Health is responsible for policy. The Ministry of Health is not responsible for enforcement. Once we lay the policy and we reject an event, it is the responsibility of the Ministry of National Security to move in and address the issues.”

In December, Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis addressed similar concerns regarding why hotels were permitted to host holiday events when other companies were not permitted to do so.

He acknowledged that such questions were “more than fair” but said that The Bahamas’ health protocols were “designed to reduce transmission risk while still supporting economic activity”.

“Often, those twin goals are in contradiction with each other,” Davis said.

“It’s not an easy balancing act, and you may think we get some of these decisions wrong. But the primary health goal is to slow transmission among Bahamians, to protect our people and to protect our hospitals from the coming onslaught of cases.”