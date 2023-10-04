Obituaries

DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT

MR. DANIEL SMITH, Age: 86 years of Soldier Road, Marsh Harbour, Abaco died at his residence on Saturday, September 23rd, 2023.

He is survived by his Spouse: Loulouse Smith; Children: Japhet (Kathleen) Tador, Jessie (Sheneka) Tador, Dielta (Lon) Jasper, and Mario Tador; Honourary Children: Sherlie Agenor, and Marcel (Latonya) Agenor; numerous Grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews, and a host of other Relatives and Friends.

Arrangements for the Funeral are being finalized and details will be announced at a later date.

