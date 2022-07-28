Obituaries

Danielle Denay Smith,

Funeral service for Danielle Denay Smith, 29 yrs., a resident of Cove Close off Bernard Road, will be held at Central Church of the Nazarene, #461 East Street South, on Friday, July 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.  Officiating will be Pastor John LaGuerre, assisted by Rev. Cyprianna Edgecombe. Interment follows in Lakeview Memorial Gardens, John F. Kennedy Drive.

Cherished memories will forever linger in the heart of her Dad: Danley

Grand Mother: Coralee Davis

Brother: Delano

Adopted Sister: Cheniqua Gardiner

Nephew: Dahmyire Smith

Aunts: Joycilee and Prescola Bonimy, Shirley & Denise Davis, Loretta Ferguson

UnclesWilbert Bonimy Sr. (Maragret), Zach & Francis Smith, Arnold Ferguson, Eldrige Davis

God Mother: Elizabeth Keju

Cousins: Burt &Terez (Kristy), llis & Family, Demetra Neil & Family, Dewana Wright & Family, Kaylyn Ward & Family, Tekeelia Curtis & Family, Terah, Brandon, Micheal, Anton, DeAngelo & Sasha Smith, Deonta, Teana. Aiden & Terry, Chand, Shawn, Anwar, Kimberly, Brian & Family, Wilbert  Jr.

Friends: Shante Andrews & Family, Kenya, Angie, Brazella, Dawn, Jasmine, Sherille, Chrysella Sherman, Dwnell.

Other of relatives and friends including: Entire Bonimy Family, Edith Rolle & Family, Davis Family, Nehemial Rolle & Family, Storr & Family, Lloyd Family, Eleanor Wilson & Family, Maud Johnson & Family, Dorothy Turnquest & Family, Renee & Derise Smith & Family, Jasmine Cox & Family, Christ the King Family, Sharon Ambrister & Family, Dynamic Feature & Family, Princess Margaret Hospital, Surgical Staff and ICU, The entire Central Church Family and many others too numerous to mention. May her soul rest in peace.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-5:00 p.m. on Thursday & at the church from 10:00 a.m. until service time.

