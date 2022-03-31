Funeral Service for the late Danielle Janelle Ferguson-Gibbs, 32 years of Ferguson Estate off Carmichael Road, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 1st, 2022, at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral, West Street. Officiating will be Rev. Kendrick J. Forbes. Interment will follow in Catholic Cemetery, Infant View Road.

Due to current Government regulations in respect of Covid-19, masks and physical distancing are required.

Left to cherish her memories are her Husband: Lance Gibbs; Parents: Daniel S. and Jean Ferguson; Aunts: Joan, Karen, Paulette, Deborah, and Tammy Rahming, Cynthia Moss (James), Ruthmae Rolle, Judy Brown (Leslie), Eleanor Roberts, Catherine Davis, Talmeta Russell (Roscoe), Theresa Strachan and Emily Lewis (Simon); Uncles: Clifford (Robyn), Peter (Rochelle) and Terrance Rahming, Bernard “BH” Hanna, Eddison Brice, Michael and Joseph Ferguson and Anthony Russell (Michelle); Sister-in-law: Laurente Gibbs-Osanu; and a host of other relatives and friends.

May Her Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44A Nassau Street on Thursday, March 31st from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. There will be no viewing at the church.

In Celebration of her life Maroon (Sickle Cell) or Bright Colors are suggested.

“In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Account # 7170013494 Commonwealth Bank Prince Charles for the establishment of the Danielle Ferguson-Gibbs sickle cell foundation.”