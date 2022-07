Danielle Smith, 29 yrs., a resident of Bowes Cove Close off Bernard Road, died at PMH on Saturday, July 16, 2022.

She is survived by her father: Dandanly Smith; grandmother: Coralee Davis; brother: Delano Smith; adopted sister: Cheniqua Gardiner; 5 aunts: Joycilee & Prescola Bonimy, Shirley & Denise Davis & Loletha Ferguson-Chand; uncles: Wilbert Bonimy Sr., Zack & Francis Smith & Arnold Ferguson & a host of other relatives & friends.