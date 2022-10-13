MEMORIAL & FUNERAL SERVICE

Rev. Daphne Demenda Hamilton, 70

affectionately called “Daph”

MEMORIAL SERVICE for Rev. Daphne Demenda Hamilton a resident of Sea Breeze Estates, who died at her residence Wednesday October 5th, will be held 7:00 p.m., Friday October 14th, 2022 at Be Healed Revival Time Tabernacle, Charles Vincent Street, Englerston. Minister Aphrodite Cooper, Elder Andrew Smith and Rev. Evangelist Helen F. Smith will officiate.

FUNERAL SERVICE will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday October 16th, 2022 at Be Healed Revival Time Tabernacle, Charles Vincent Street, Englerston. Minister Aphrodite Cooper, Rev. Dr. Roland Hamilton, Elder Andrew Smith and Rev. Evangelist Helen F. Smith will officiate and interment will follow in the Old Trail Cemetery Old Trail Road.

Treasured memories of Rev Daph are held by:

Her Brothers: Arthur & Norma, Arthur, Jr., Lenin – Lenin, Jr., Lenika & Leniah, Royal, Sr., Ricardo & Terryann – Shante (Khari), Ricardo, Jr., Royal Jr. – Royale, Royal, III – Reign, Rochea – Reina & Andrew, Adrian, Joseph & Renee, Tamara & Don Ferguson – TianaTanielle & Davawn Turner – Davawn Jr., Jayden & Torion, Tonice & Jamal Gray – Grace, Kevin Hamilton, Royal 1, & Royal II, Roland & Ramona, Dr. Roland, Jr. & Dr. Ashliegh – Faith, Grace & Solomon, Dr. William & Dr. Nadia – Kharis/Lilibeth, Robert

Sisters: Helena Smith, Elder Ishmael & Patricia Smith, Dr. Frederick Smith, Laverne Charlton – Den’Niece – (Jameko) Joshua, Cynthia & David Rahming (deceased), David Jr. – Malcolm, Matthew & Giann, D’Arcy & Benita – D’Arcy, Jr., Erika & Newton Culmer – Luke & Mateo, Cynthia, Dynithiea Charles – Jacob & Jason, Jennifer & Franklyn Colebrooke, Franklyn – Nia, Guanette Garnier – Marion, Elias & Charise, Obadiah & Brandie – Devin, Khai & Mia, Luanette – Mai Lavana, Retired Magistrate Gwendolyn Claude, Edward Jr. & Fara, Minister Aphrodite & Bishop Uzziah Cooper, Sr., Uzziah, Jr. & Alicia – Uzziah, III & Alaina, Nicole – Isabella, Llewllyn, Andrometa;

Aunt: Dr. Anniest Hamilton Rappel; Uncle: Isaiah & Ruth Hepburn;

Cousins: Ray & Sharon, Christin (Emmanuell & Jordan); Herman McClain (Alexandria, Ashley & Johnathan); Carlos & Maria; Charmaine Dawson (Dorian, Devin & Desha); Charnae Lindsey (Alexandria & Kristian); Dominique, Danielle; Minister Joycelyn & Rev. Peter Pinder – Kateldra, Kenton & Kerel; Elder Anthony Hamilton, Nicola, Nerissa Hamilton; Althea Grant, Anniest Hamilton, Armbrista, Rosie Williams; Rev. Newton Hamilton, Rev. Howard Hamilton, Timothy Hamilton, Livingston Hamilton, Deacon Israel, Edwis (deceased), Ashton, Wellington, Cleveland, Simeon, Timothy, Gregory Hall & Lana Hall-Forbes; Nathaniel Rappel; Dino & Tory Gilbert;

Cousins from Deceased Aunts & Uncles: Ethel & Michael Laing, Elencha, Dr. Josephine, James, Edward & Sylvia Bartlette; Edward Pinder, Naomi, Ann; Rev. Allison Pinder, Prince William Grant, Prince Charles Grant

Other relatives and friends include: Wendy and Cynthia; Harvey & Ingrid Tynes and family members of the Be Healed Revival Time Tabernacle, Behind The Veil Prayer Healing & Deliverance Ministries and a host of fellowship churches and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Relatives and friends may pay their last respects at THE CHAPEL OF MEMORIES THE NEW COMMONWEALTH FUNERAL HOME INDEPENDENCE DRIVE Friday from 11:00-5:00 p.m., Saturday from 12:00 noon- 5:00 p.m. at the church on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to service time.

In lieu of floral arrangements,

donations can be sent to RBC Finco, Account #997237 201855.