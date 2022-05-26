Daphne Maria Newton Burrell, 79 yrs., a resident of Turtle Drive, Bel Air Estates, died at PMH on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

She is survived by husband: Rev. Alvin S. Burrell; 4 daughters: Tanya (Tony) Gardiner, Tamica Burrell, Tristanna (Rosevelt) Sands & Tiffany (Simorne) Roberts; 3 sons: Bradley Newton, Alvin & Alford Burrell; numerous grandchildren; 5 sisters: Deborah Newton, Rovilla Newton, Rhoda Simms & Dorothy Turnquest & Judy Mackey; brothers: Rev. Jefferson Newton, Rev. Dr. Perry Newton, Randy & Calvin Newton & a host of other relatives & friends.