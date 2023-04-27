Funeral Service

For

Daria Barbara Edgecombe, 10

A resident of Sunshine Park, will be held at Pilgrim Baptist Church, St. James Road, New Providence, The Bahamas on Saturday, 29th April, 2023 1:00 p.m. Officiating will be Rev. Dr. Leroy Major he will be assisted by other Ministers of the Gospel. Interment will follow in The Southern Cemetery, Cowpen and Spikenard Roads, New Providence, The Bahamas.

Daria is survived by her Mother: Christina Coakley, Father: Dario Edgecombe, Sister: Dakara Edgecombe, Grandparents: Leanna McDonald and Christine Dawkins, 13 Uncles: Cammeo, Montez, and Edwin Edgecombe, Omar Fowler, Qusey Douglas, Carlos McDonald, Lashawn Rolle, Clay McDonald, Teddy Miller, Terrance, Chester and Leroy, 6 Aunts: Stanlia, Peteral Dawkins , Brittney Fowler, Candy Marshall and Erece Feguson, and Vernique Russel, 11 Granduncles: Pastor Gray Richard, Minister Reginald Edgecombe, McDonald Shadaka, Darren, Jermaine, Lencey, James, Covin, Theo, Kirk and, Bishop Kerone Coakley, 15 Grandaunts: Thelma McDonald, Michelle Monique (Miami, Florida) Danette, Javia, Samantha, Patricia, Marion, Charmaine, Michelle, Pearline, Sandra Harris, Angela, Margaret, and Evenlyn, Cousin: Petron, Valentina, Qushawn, Jarell, Cammeo, Leandra, Candia, Chesternique, Terranique, Tarez, Terrance, Carsin, Chester, Allysa, Makayla, Karen, Vasti, Vanessa, Edith, Maida, Steve, Cyril, Gene, Clayzon, Dalle, Calpurnia Paul, Shandy Martinique Coakley, Lakota Percentie, Dwayne Deveaux, Theophilus Darling, Michaela, Sade, Vaniska, Sheka, Taydra, Canaan, Destiny, Jemeka, Tano, Gia and Fulton Mullins, Leading Woman Malisha Richardson (RBDF) Custom Office Jamal Edgecombe, Rhondell, Vanisha, Bianca, Rubin Jr, Dereck Smith, Monica, Nathaniel, Ajene, Ashley, Faith, Kris, Kyle, Xena, Terron, Tyler, Shantel, Trnja, Shannon Rolle; Godparents: Janann, Nakita, Shirley Bastian; Other relatives and friends: Rolle Family, Edgecombe Family, Coakley Family, Rev. Dr. Leroy Major and Pilgrim Baptist Church Family, Oncology Department Doctors and Nurses Family , Sisters of Faith , Nurse Bain (ICU Unit), Deborah Smith and Family, In The Trends Family, Platinum Ryders, Children’s Ward, Faithway Christian Academy along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Viewing will be held at St Ambrose Funeral Home, #34 Arundel Street, New Providence, The Bahamas on Friday 28th April, 2023 from 12:00 noon – 6:00 p.m. and at Pilgrim Baptist Church on Saturday 29th April, 2023 from 12:00 noon until service time.