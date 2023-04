Death Notice

For

Daria Barbara Edgecombe, 10

A resident of sunshine park, Died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Saturday 1st April, 2023.

She is survived by her mother Christina Coakley father Dario Edgecombe; sister: Dakara Edgecombe; grandparents; Christine Dawkins, Leanna McDonald; 7 aunts; 7 uncles; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements are being finalized and funeral announcements will be announced at a later date.