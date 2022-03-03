FUNERAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Funeral service for the late Daronte Sanjay Knowles age 23 years of Mandarine Close will be held on Saturday, march 5th, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Salem Baptist Church, Taylor Street. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Gardens. Officiating will be Min. F. Lancaster Rolle, Associate Minister, Salem Union Baptist Church.

He is survived by his

Mother Marcia Newland

Father: Paul Knowles Sr.

Grandmothers: Deloris Newland and Monica Armbrister

Son: Azarii Knowles

Sisters: Chiquita Knowles-Barr, Shakera, and Payton Knowles

Brothers: Paul Knowles Jr., Carlton, and Pablo Knowles

Aunts: Loretta Knowles-Munroe, Melvern Newland-Knowles, Denise Newland-Stewart, Maxine Newland Morris, Kielia Kemp, Natisha Baker.

Uncles: Marvin Newland, Delano Bain, Phillip Knowles, Harcourt Miller, Dienne Knowles, Wayman Morris and Gilbert Stewart

Nieces: Carltynia Knowles and Keyajah Culmer

Nephew: Antonio Williams Jr.

Grand Aunts:

Maurine O’bua, Paulette Moulton, Beverly Newland, Buelah Richards, Carnetta Seymour, Maria Seymour, Pamela, and Andrea Moultrie, Marcia Myles, Nicole Myles, Antoinette Seymour, Najah Plakaris, Josephine Justilien, Allison Seymour, Ayoka and Jazarah Seymour, Honey, Selera and Ria Seymour. Liz Smith, Gwendolyn Smith

Grand Uncles: Warren Seymour, Dillon Myles, Spencer Plakaris, Chris Justilien, Calvin Seymour Rodney Smith, Charles Smith

Cousins: Sharano Newland-Kemp, Lennox Newland, Lennox Knowles, Aneka Collie and Family, Akera Stubbs and Family Gavin and Kenny, Katricia, Amanda and Johnathan Newland, QC Gordan, Koshibe O’bua, Rowan, Alicia, and Alisa Moulton, Trace, Odeon, Kevin Newland, Luke, and Pauline Newland, Vergal Notice, Derval, Terry-Ann, and Jeraldo Newland, Peter Young Jr., Annissa Young, D’Aundra Young, Damari Major, Tyler Knowles, T’Mea Munroe, Ulease Miller, Lyric Miller, Jordon Miller, Valentino Knowles, Philippa Knowles, Kia and Javon Knowles, Philip Knowles Jr., Payton Knowles, Julian Storr Knowles, Pedro Knowles, Payton Knowles, Gabrielle Knowles, Abigail Knowles, and Lade Knowles… Tristen Lloyd Jaquan Lewis and Avani Charlton, Danielle Kemp, Cable Bahamas family, The Atlantis Pointe and Cafe Martinique Restaurant The Dolphin Encounter Family Elosie Rolle and Family, Nassau Christian Schools, C.W. Saunders School Family, Akephen International School, Christelle Mcqueen Ms.Betty Charles and Family, Michaulow Mitchell, ASP Freya Emmanuel and Family, Gardens Hills #2 Johnathan, Glendina, the Pratt Family, Lisa Bain and Family, Aj and Maverick Bowleg family, Amanda Neely, and Tonya Sweeting, Gary Pitter and Family, Julliette & David Turnquest and Family, Winifred Thompson and Family, Beatrice Fowler and Family, Colleen Barrett and Family,. a host of other relatives and friends: Alton Burrows, Rashad Black and Family, Riley, Martin Reid and Family, Oprah Bourne and Family, Bertrum Moss, Hazel Darville, and Family, Carrol Bethel and Family, , Alex Gibson and Family, Brehilda Lightbourn and Family, Paulette Mackey and family, Shikara Bonimy and Family, Danielle Mcphee, La Quell Carey, Leabner Forbes, Zavier St.John, Rhonda Mortimer, Julitta Brice, Shirley Cooper, Tanya Miller, Anastacia Beneby, Diandra Carey, Ansieya Gaitor, Desiree Mackey, Shamia Ingraham, The Gibson Family, Fred Morgan and Family, Ali Simmons and Family, Lawrence Family, Bishop and Lady Braithwait Jacklyn Rolle Morris and Family, Tonya Moss and Family, Freda Munnings, a host of other relative and friends

Viewing will be held at the Serenity Suite at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Soldier Roads on Friday from 10:00 a.m. at 6:00 p.m.