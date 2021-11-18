Funeral service for Darren Ricardo Brown, 48 yrs., a resident of Baillou Hill Road South, will be held at First Baptist Church, Market Street, on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Rev. Diana Francis. Interment follows in Southern Cemetery, Cowpen & Spikenard Roads.

He was predeceased by his mother, Eilvien Henfield; grandparents: Joseph and Cynthia Henfield; uncle, Andrew and aunt, Judith Henfield.

Left to cherish his memories are his Loving wife: Yvonne Brown

Children: Daranique, Darren and Derron Brown, Leslie Green Jr. and Breyon Saunders

Grandchildren: Vaniah, Izaya and Lily Greene, Kayanue Sands and Bresean Saunders

He is survived by One Sister: Dennisha St. Louis

Two Brothers: Dwaney Beckles and Demetrius Williams

Five Brothers-in-law: Marc St. Louis, Darren, Kenneth, Ray Basden and Mungemery Lewis

Three sisters-in-law: Princess Pinnock, Millie Taylor and Shirlee McPhee;

Nieces: Dwonna Beckles, Dazaria and Davontia Williams, Davonya Moss, Mackeisha St. Louis, Shavanda, Daria, Radesha, Katieann, Ebony, Precious Basden, Terez Frobes, Shekeria Greene, Dominique Rolle, Winesha Pinnock and Shanell Valcir

Nephews: Dwaney Beckles Jr., Deangelo Beckles, Carrington Basden, Jason Green, Kenneth Basden Jr. and Tameko Brice

Eight Aunts: Gloria and Beverly Henfield, Thelma VanAlstine, Maxine Robinson, Shirlene Clarke, Evelyn Darville, Marijean Hepburn and Madrie Williams

Ten Uncles: Norman, Hilton, Lelon, Vernon, Victor Henfield and Lehnzor Bain, Calvert and Simeon Williams, Wesley and Llewellyn Forbes

Aunts-in-law: Portia, Elaine, Norleen and Roszina Bain

Two Uncles-in-law: Samuel Robinson and Franklyn Clarke

Cousins: Keshia and Natasha Gilbet, Kaycia and Joyanna Robinson, Trisyanna VanAlstine, Xandrell Bain, Tamara, Vanessa, Alice, Breanna, Passion, Vernique, Venisha, Alicia, Ashley, Asha, Candi and Aaliyah Henfield, Kevin Gilbert, Toure and Tristan VanAlshine, Asa and Travis Robinson, Timmy, Sharvago, Christian, Joseph, Lamont and Navardo Henfield

One cousin-in-law: Carla Gilbert

Other Relatives and friends including: Maud Ferguson and family, Marie Gardiner and family, Laverne Wilson and family, Kathleen Smith and family, Ivy Henfield and family, Messie Arthur and family, Saunders Henfield and family, children of the late Annis Henfield, children of the late Lilleth Harvey, George Deveaux and family, Janis and Jenkins Rolle and family, Rodney Smith and family, Frendalee Forbes, Sheena Moss, Layota Paul, Sandra and Freddie “Laughy” Dean.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-5:00 p.m. on Friday.